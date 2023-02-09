Read full article on original website
Authorities release motive behind PSE&G employee shooting in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of Russel Heller, 51, of Milford Borough, a PSE&G supervisor, outside his car at the Weston Canal Road office in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. According to Somerset County Prosecutor...
Man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting 2 parked cars in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 50-year-old Morris County man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting two parked vehicles in Hackettstown. On Feb. 4, at around 8:13 p.m., police responded to Saxton Drive for a report of gold van that struck two parked vehicles, police said.
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
4 teens charged for recorded attack of N.J. 14-year-old who later died by suicide
Four students have been charged after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school spread on social media in the days before her family says she took her own life, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Saturday. One juvenile was charged with...
Report On Bridgewater Mall Fight Between White, Black Teens Could Be Released Soon: AG
A report on the fight between white and black teenagers that resulted in an alleged disproportionate police response should be released soon, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. The fight occurred at Bridgewater Commons Mall in Somerset County in February 2022 outside of Bloomingdale's and triggered a viral response on...
Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Grand jury declines to file charges in police-involved shooting that killed Sussex County man in 2021
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Gulia Dale III, 61, of Newton, who was shot and fatally wounded by two Newton police officers on July 4, 2021. Dale’s...
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
30-year cold case: Investigators still seeking info on Iowa college student’s murder
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, driving to college in Iowa, found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki remains unsolved. But on Feb. 10, 2023, the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Zywicki’s family some closure.
Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s
DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
Worker fatally shot by former employee from Warren County outside PSE&G office in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Warren County man, who was a former employee of PSE&G, fatally shot his co-worker at the PSE&G office in Franklin Township before killing himself Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Feb. 8, at around 7:02 a.m., police...
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NJ Councilman Killed at PSE&G Facility; Shooter Found Dead in Benz at Train Station
For the second time in a week, a local New Jersey council member was shot and killed, according to officials, this time in what police said appeared to be a murder-suicide by a former employee at a PSE&G facility. Multiple 911 calls started coming in just after 7 a.m. Wednesday...
