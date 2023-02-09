ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
Paterson Times

Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV

FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wdhn.com

30-year cold case: Investigators still seeking info on Iowa college student’s murder

Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, driving to college in Iowa, found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki remains unsolved. But on Feb. 10, 2023, the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Zywicki’s family some closure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s

DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy