Editorial: Is it a good idea for Florida to make it easier to execute people?

jacksonprogress-argus.com
DeSantis campaign wanted guns banned at election night event in Tampa, city employee says
TAMPA, Fla. — Emails suggest that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign made two requests of the Tampa Convention Center, the downtown venue that hosted the governor’s November election night celebration: no guns and no fingers pointing at the campaign for seeking such a prohibition. In a story...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Legislative committee approves raising truck weights in Georgia after lengthy hearing
ATLANTA — Legislation to increase the limit on commercial truck weights in Georgia cleared a state House committee Thursday over the objections of local government officials, traffic safety advocates, and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee approved the bill 18-11 following an afternoon-long hearing that lasted...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, holds off UNLV
Adam Seiko scored 18 points off the bench by making 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range to help No. 25 San Diego State to an 82-71 victory against visiting UNLV in a Mountain West Conference game on Saturday afternoon. Matt Bradley scored 17 points, Keshad Johnson scored 12 of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 23 Creighton downs No. 21 UConn for 8th straight win
Trey Alexander scored 17 points while battling foul trouble as No. 23 Creighton extended its winning streak to eight games by squeaking out a 56-53 victory over No. 21 UConn on Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. Down three in the closing seconds, the Huskies (19-7, 8-7 Big East) appeared to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
St. John's takes control in win over No. 20 Providence
David Jones scored 16 points as St. John's led most of the way and recorded a 73-68 victory over No. 20 Providence Saturday afternoon in New York. With Mike Krzyzewski in the stands for his first Division I game since retiring from Duke last spring, the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) earned their second win over a ranked team. The Red Storm also won at UConn last month.
