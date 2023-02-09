Editorial: North Carolina’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ puts LGBTQ kids at risk

Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help
Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Republicans have filed dozens of bills to disrupt transgender youth health care
Republican lawmakers in more than half the states are continuing a party-line push to restrict doctors and other medical providers from offering some gender-affirming health care to minors, even with parents’ consent. In late January, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, signed legislation making the Beehive State the first...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Turnover in NC Democratic Party leadership. 25-year-old defeats incumbent chair.
A 25-year-old activist has ousted an incumbent who had backing from the state’s top party leaders to become the new chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Anderson Clayton, the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association, was elected Saturday to a two-year term as party chair by the N.C. Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, according to multiple sources in the party.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Nation's largest kids consignment sale comes to NC this week, helps parents save big
Hundreds of people will likely be at the NC State Fair Grounds Thursday night to shop for the best items at the lowest prices. The Kids Exchange Consignment sale is the largest kids consignment sale in the nation, and will help those who may need to shop on a budget right now because of inflation.
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Florida judge warns rapper Drake to show up for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial
MIAMI — A Florida judge is threatening rapper Drake with a contempt charge if he doesn’t show up for a deposition in the trial of three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, a South Florida rapper who was an emerging star until his death in 2018. Drake, one of...
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
