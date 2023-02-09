Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Georgetown affecting Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 28.0 feet early Sunday afternoon, Feb 19th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.8 Sun 8 AM 27.1 27.3 27.5 28.0 1 PM 2/19
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 14:21:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Georgetown affecting Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning, Feb 12th, and continue to fall to 24.0 feet Tuesday morning, Feb 14th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.0 Sun 8 AM 25.0 24.0 24.0 FALLING
Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Georgetown affecting Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor flooding of farmlands within the levees. At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon, Feb 14th, and continue rising to 24.5 feet early Sunday morning, Feb 19th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 23.1 Sun 8 AM 23.5 23.9 24.1 24.5 1 AM 2/19
Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Georgetown affecting Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.7 feet just after midnight tonight, Feb 12th. The river will begin to fall Monday evening, falling to 32.3 feet Wednesday night, Feb 15th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.4 Sun 8 AM 32.7 32.6 32.4 32.7 12 AM 2/13
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 12:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1215 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 74.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Sunday was 74.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
