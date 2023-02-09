Effective: 2023-02-12 09:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Georgetown affecting Woodruff, White and Prairie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 28.0 feet early Sunday afternoon, Feb 19th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.8 Sun 8 AM 27.1 27.3 27.5 28.0 1 PM 2/19

