Read full article on original website
Related
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
Mattel Emphasizes Ongoing IP Plans in Face of Q4 2022 Sales Drop
There were fewer Mattel toys under the tree in Q4 2022 as the toymaker took a hit from overstocked retailers and underspending consumers, causing sales to plummet 22%. It was widely reported that Mattel shares were trading down roughly 10% on the news. During the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call...
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
Uber Sees Q4 Bookings Boost as Members Move Beyond Ride-Hailing
“The pandemic’s impact on our mobility business is now well and truly behind us.”. Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi struck a positive tone on the most recent earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8), as riders flocked to the company’s core offerings of getting users from point A to point B and getting things, particularly food, delivered to the doorstep.
Saving Failed Payments Key to Securing Subscriber Lifetime Value
New research has revealed a staggering gap in the number of subscription companies that track customer lifetime value, which ironically is one of the key metrics for subscription success. For “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers,” PYMNTS surveyed 200 decision-makers at subscription firms in retail,...
Meta is asking some managers not to be managers — or quit, report says
Meta wants many of its managers and directors to switch to individual contributor roles, which don't involve managing people, sources told Bloomberg.
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Robinhood Shed Nearly a Million Monthly Users Last Quarter
It’s a renaissance for non-institutional market participation, and Robinhood wants to capitalize on that environment. The commission-free trading app told investors during its fourth quarter 2022 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8) that by targeting customers affected by macroeconomic headwinds with strategic value-add solutions, as well as through broader platform evolutions, it has been able to improve retail audience engagements.
CNET
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
Robinhood Looks to Retake 55M Shares Tied to FTX Case
Robinhood hopes to buy back 55 million shares from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The trading platform said during its earnings call on Wednesday (Feb. 8) that its board had approved its pursuit of the shares, worth 7.6% of the company. “We believe it will be accretive over time...
Report: BofA Seeing Slower Growth for Apple App Store Revenue
Bank of America is reportedly seeing “muted” growth in Apple’s App Store revenue. In a note to clients Thursday, BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote that revenue has grown just 1% year over year in the company’s second quarter. His findings, reported by Seeking Alpha, showed App...
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
The Consumer Convenience Mandate: Why Kiosks Should Not Be Grocers’ Only Innovations
If consumers’ feelings are any indication, the immediate cost-cutting benefits grocers can receive from reduced personnel may be better spent on loyalty-focused innovations. Traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are having an especially tough time these days, feeling the weight of consumer inflation concerns that drove disappointing December grocery sales. Adding to these pressures is the increasing adoption of online grocery shopping and competition from both dollar stores and Amazon’s center-aisle category expansion.
Mazepay Raises $4.3M to Expand Spend Management Solution Across Europe
Mazepay has raised 4 million euros (about $4.3 million) to expand its corporate spend management solution across Europe. The procurement and B2B payments platform is already used by customers in 21 countries on five continents, Mazepay said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release. “With the increased uncertainty that many...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
Advanced Identity Tools Speed Crypto Account Access and Build Revenue
Streamlined digital account opening is a must-have for all financial institutions (FIs). A critical step in that process is the login experience, for which customers increasingly require speed and security. The need for a seamless experience is crucial, as incorrect password attempts cause consumers to abandon their login sessions or even switch providers completely.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Lyft Stock Decline Draws Sharp Contrast to Uber’s Broader Platform Strategy
The Uber versus Lyft battle illuminates a stark reality as the pandemic recedes:. The broader the platform — the more opportunity for users (and drivers) to pivot between activities without leaving the ecosystem — the better the revenue tailwind. At least for now, the stocks tell the tale,...
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0