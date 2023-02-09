Read full article on original website
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
Finzly Launches API Giving Developers Access to FedNow Service
Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
Growblocks Raises $6M to Help Businesses Forecast Revenues
Danish software firm Growblocks has raised $6.4 million to expand its revenue planning platform. “By helping revenue operators manage their revenue engine, our revenue planning and execution platform (FP & E) is designed to help companies grow efficiently and predictably, even in our current economic climate,” Co-founder and CEO Toni Holhbein wrote in a company blog entry Wednesday (Feb. 8) announcing the seed funding.
Adyen Says It Looks to Expand as Payments Rivals Cut Jobs
Payments firm Adyen plans to continue a hiring spree that has hindered its profits. “Adyen is operating at an increasingly global scale,” the Dutch FinTech said in its half-year earnings report Wednesday (Feb. 8). “To sustain this rate of expansion, we spent H2 building our team at an accelerated pace.”
Food Manufacturers’ Global Price Hikes Set to Slam Small Business Grocers
Smaller grocers are again caught between consumers and prices as major brands pass on their commodities costs. Shoppers globally are expected to pay even more for branded food items in the coming year as packaged goods production expenses remain high, Reuters reported Wednesday (Feb. 8). Manufacturers, in turn, are projected to increase item prices until or unless commodities costs lower to the point that these companies’ margins ease.
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Priority and IQ BackOffice Partner to Fully Automate Accounts Payable
Priority Technology Holdings and IQ BackOffice have partnered to fully automate accounts payable (AP) payments. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the companies said that Priority’s CPX automated payment solution had been integrated into IQ BackOffice’s Streamlinea financial process automation software. “By integrating CPX into our platform...
IwocaPay Integrates With Quickbooks as B2B BNPL Demand Grows
Britain’s iwocaPay says its integration with Quickbooks lets thousands of businesses buy now, pay later. The business-to-business buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the integration Wednesday (Feb. 8), noting that it followed a similar integration with WooCommerce. The integration will let business customers offer BNPL without worrying about...
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
CFOs Seek New Levels of Efficacy in 2023 Systems Investments
With all the digital transformation that took place across various systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more firms are now filling in gaps or upgrading. They’re making new investments in areas like procurement, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and risk. In “Digital Payments Technology: Investing...
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Mastercard, Network International Team on Transport Payment System in Jordan
Mastercard and Network International have partnered to create a public transport payment system in Jordan. In a Wednesday (Feb. 7) press release, Mastercard announced that it has teamed up with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and Network International to roll out a new system that will enable seamless digital payments across the municipality’s public transport network.
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
