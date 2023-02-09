ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

$1,050 payment from the state should be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — Brand new $914 direct payment drops in two weeks – when to check your account

MILLIONS of Americans are getting a brand new SSI payment in just two weeks. The next round of $914 SSI checks goes out on February 1. The subsequent checks of the year will be going out on the first of March, May, June, August, September, November, and December, while the remaining months will have them go out some days before due to a holiday or weekend.
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Aneka Duncan

Americans can still get one-time direct payment between $300 and $1,200

Residents of Hawaii that filed their tax returns just before the December 31, 2022 deadline may still be waiting for their rebates of up to $1,200. Act 115 Refund payments have being going out to residents since the fall of last year. The payments are to provide support and financial relief to struggling Americans due to the rising costs of inflation. (source)
HAWAII STATE
Blogging Big Blue

February SSDI payments: What you need to know before receiving your money?

On Friday, February 3, the Social Security Administration will issue the first February checks to long-term SSDI payments recipients. January was the first-month SSDI recipients received a substantial increase in their payments due to the Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, which is intended to keep payments in line with inflation.
Blogging Big Blue

Earned Income Tax Credit: Conditions for claiming the maximum $7,000

The IRS will be accepting tax returns from individual and company taxpayers relating to the fiscal year 2022 from January 23 to April 18. In the case that taxpayers are unable to file their returns on time and in the proper format, they can request an extension from the IRS, which will give them until October 15 to complete the process; nevertheless, the associated taxes must be paid by the due date (April 18).
USA Diario

Thousands of dollars stimulus check for housing-related payments

Having trouble paying your house or rent right now? There's good news for you, as there are some assistance programs designed to support you. The American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 continues to bear good fruit. Such is the case with the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which makes up to $9.961 billion available to every state, territory and tribal entity in the United States.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in 22 states including California, Colorado and Florida who received tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on February 3. As of February 10, the IRS hadn't yet provided clarification.About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSST Radio

The Benefits of Having a Tax Refund Direct Deposited

Feb. 2, 2023- Receiving a tax refund is happy news to any taxpayer; getting it quickly is even better. Direct deposit is the safest and most convenient way to receive a tax refund. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file when they are ready and choose direct deposit to receive any refund they may be owed.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy