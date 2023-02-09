Read full article on original website
Finzly Launches API Giving Developers Access to FedNow Service
Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
Saving Failed Payments Key to Securing Subscriber Lifetime Value
New research has revealed a staggering gap in the number of subscription companies that track customer lifetime value, which ironically is one of the key metrics for subscription success. For “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers,” PYMNTS surveyed 200 decision-makers at subscription firms in retail,...
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
Mazepay Raises $4.3M to Expand Spend Management Solution Across Europe
Mazepay has raised 4 million euros (about $4.3 million) to expand its corporate spend management solution across Europe. The procurement and B2B payments platform is already used by customers in 21 countries on five continents, Mazepay said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release. “With the increased uncertainty that many...
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Cash Use and Crypto Fears Have Countries Turning to CBDCs
The way people pay for things is changing as the nature of money itself transforms. Fearing they may one day be left behind as digital, crypto and other currencies not backed by national governments continue encroaching on the use of physical, native fiat, the central banks of over 100 countries around the world have been undertaking a variety of investigative programs meant to research the technical feasibility of launching their own sovereign, virtual currencies backed by a federal banking system.
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
PayPal Active Account Growth Slows, but Users Are Transacting More Often
PayPal’s growth – like so many payments peers – is slowing. But even as the macro environment is uncertain, the active users that are in place are transacting more often. “One of the things that is important to realize is digital wallets in general, including PayPal, have...
Under Armour Extends 4-Month 90% Rally as New Management Drives Change
Under Armour’s stock has risen 90% in the months since announcing a leadership change. Now, the athleticwear maker is hoping to continue that success, with a new president and CEO helping lead the brand’s efforts to engage consumers this year, company officials said during an earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8).
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Robinhood Looks to Retake 55M Shares Tied to FTX Case
Robinhood hopes to buy back 55 million shares from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The trading platform said during its earnings call on Wednesday (Feb. 8) that its board had approved its pursuit of the shares, worth 7.6% of the company. “We believe it will be accretive over time...
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
Why the Whole World is Bullish on Generative AI
The world is entering a new age of generative AI, and there’s no going back. This, as even a flubbed demonstration of the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology can have mammoth ripple effects — including knocking off $100 billion in value from a company like Google parent Alphabet’s market cap Wednesday (Feb. 8) when the tech giant’s new “smarter AI” chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in response to a query.
CFOs Seek New Levels of Efficacy in 2023 Systems Investments
With all the digital transformation that took place across various systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more firms are now filling in gaps or upgrading. They’re making new investments in areas like procurement, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and risk. In “Digital Payments Technology: Investing...
Priority and IQ BackOffice Partner to Fully Automate Accounts Payable
Priority Technology Holdings and IQ BackOffice have partnered to fully automate accounts payable (AP) payments. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the companies said that Priority’s CPX automated payment solution had been integrated into IQ BackOffice’s Streamlinea financial process automation software. “By integrating CPX into our platform...
Growblocks Raises $6M to Help Businesses Forecast Revenues
Danish software firm Growblocks has raised $6.4 million to expand its revenue planning platform. “By helping revenue operators manage their revenue engine, our revenue planning and execution platform (FP & E) is designed to help companies grow efficiently and predictably, even in our current economic climate,” Co-founder and CEO Toni Holhbein wrote in a company blog entry Wednesday (Feb. 8) announcing the seed funding.
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
