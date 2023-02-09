The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.

