Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December
December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high
Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan.
Inflation’s Driven 18M Consumers to Give Up on Buying a New Home
Increasingly, having a room of one’s own — an affordable house or rental — feels out of reach. In the most recent monthly PYMNTS gauge of consumer sentiment: “Rising Housing Costs Deflate Economic Optimism,” we found that the share of consumers who feel it is at least “somewhat possible” to buy a new house or to upgrade to a more expensive rental is on the wane.
Millennials and Gen Z Shift to eGrocery for Greater Convenience
Grocery shoppers are shifting to eCommerce channels, but their reasons vary by generation, PYMNTS research reveals. For PYMNTS’ recent study “Changes in Grocery Shopping Habits and Perception,” we surveyed more than 2,400 U.S. consumers in late December to explore the concerns impacting grocery purchasing behaviors and the factors that are motivating these changes. What we found reveals that, while many consumers are increasingly turning to digital channels to get their groceries, their reasons may depend on when they were born.
Business Insider
It's not a good time to buy a house, so we're waiting 3 years — and putting $10,000 in a CD until then
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Interest rates on CDs have appealing rates...
24% of Workers Expect Social Security to Be Their Primary Retirement Income Source. Here's Why That's a Bad Idea
You don't want to set yourself up for an extended period of financial stress.
Most millennials and Gen Z are hiding their spending habits from their partners. Many consider that worse than physical cheating
When we think of cheating, we typically envision a Carrie sneaking around to see Big type of situation. We don’t always picture checking and saving accounts—still a scandal, albeit a slightly less nail biting one. But financial infidelity is a real problem plaguing many couples. Secretly keeping a...
The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says
The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
US News and World Report
PepsiCo Says No More Price Hikes After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Results
(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will not raise prices of its sodas and snacks further after multiple rounds of price hikes last year helped the beverage giant post fourth-quarter profit and revenue ahead of analysts' estimates. A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola Co helped...
Motley Fool
Is This Insurer's Loss Signaling a New Trend?
Allstate posted an underwriting loss on its policies for the first time in a decade. Despite increasing premiums, it struggled to keep up with rising claims costs. It was a challenging year in the industry, and the insurer will continue raising premiums until it returns to profitability. You’re reading a...
Report: Chinese Consumers Are Saving More and Borrowing Less
Consumers in China are reportedly reining in spending and borrowing less due to economic uncertainty. Chinese consumers borrowed the equivalent of $564 billion last year, a more than 50% drop from 2021 and the lowest level in eight years, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Feb. 8), citing government data.
Fears of a US debt crisis are 'imaginary', and what the economy needs is more investment in critical infrastructure, economist says
A US debt crisis is an "imaginary" fear, and policymakers should focus on "real" problems, UC Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen said. He stressed the importance of investment, which could stimulate the economy and lighten the debt burden. "Those who imagine an imminent debt crisis are making much ado about nothing."
High inflation could hit your taxes this year - here's how
Taxpayers living in at least 22 states could face higher taxes as a result of stubbornly high inflation, a phenomenon that is known as "bracket creep."
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
IwocaPay Integrates With Quickbooks as B2B BNPL Demand Grows
Britain’s iwocaPay says its integration with Quickbooks lets thousands of businesses buy now, pay later. The business-to-business buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the integration Wednesday (Feb. 8), noting that it followed a similar integration with WooCommerce. The integration will let business customers offer BNPL without worrying about...
CNET
Here's How to Get in Touch With the Social Security Administration
Got a super-specific Social Security question and can't find the answer to it online? That's why the Social Security Administration exists: It can answer those un-Google-able questions and help you further understand your benefits. If you find yourself with unanswered questions about Social Security, whether they concern tax season or this year's COLA increase, clear up any confusion by contacting the SSA.
The Consumer Convenience Mandate: Why Kiosks Should Not Be Grocers’ Only Innovations
If consumers’ feelings are any indication, the immediate cost-cutting benefits grocers can receive from reduced personnel may be better spent on loyalty-focused innovations. Traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are having an especially tough time these days, feeling the weight of consumer inflation concerns that drove disappointing December grocery sales. Adding to these pressures is the increasing adoption of online grocery shopping and competition from both dollar stores and Amazon’s center-aisle category expansion.
CNBC
Tether records surprise profit as stablecoin giant aims to put reserve controversy behind it
Tether on Thursday said it generated $700 million of profit in the December quarter, which the firm has used to boost its reserves. Tether makes money from various fees, and issuing loans to other institutions, and investments in digital tokens and precious metals. The firm has long been dogged by...
