6 cocktail recipes to spark a flame this Valentine's Day

By Kelly McCarthy
 3 days ago

A toast to you this Valentine's Day !

Rosé is pink, flowers will do, but why not make drinks or a cocktail for two?

"Cocktails are great way to elevate a typical Valentine’s Day occasion, and there’s nothing like a fresh hand-crafted cocktail to set the mood, especially in an intimate setting," Dominic Alling, the mixologist behind developing hand-crafted cocktail recipes for The Botanist Gin and Cointreau, told "GMA."

A fresh cocktail can really "set the mood" for a special occasion, he added.

Whether you reach for a flute, a high ball or a coupe-id (get it!?) these libations are the perfect thing to raise a glass and propose a toast to that special someone.

Spice things up with a red pepper infused cocktail or sweeten up the evening with a royale champagne punch topped with fresh berries.

Punch Royale

Chambord - PHOTO: A sparkling Chambord and champagne cocktail with raspberries and blackberries.

Ingredients:

8 ounces Chambord Liqueur

8 ounces Cranberry juice

2 cold bottles sparkling wine

Raspberries and/or blackberries

Directions:

Take two bottles of cold champagne, cranberry juice and Chambord. Pour into a punch bowl or large pitcher.

Stir and garnish with raspberries or blackberries (or both, up to you). Serve as soon as the clock is ready!

Red Lady

The Botanist Gin - PHOTO: The Red Lady cocktail uses red bell pepper and orange bitters for a sweet and herbaceous kick.

Ingredients: 2 ounces The Botanist Gin (or substitute your gin of choice)

2 ounces Cointreau

1 ounce Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

6 strips Julienned Red Bell Pepper

3 drops Orange Bitters

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle red bell pepper.

Add remaining ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

Shake without ice then add ice and shake again.

Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a strip of julienned red bell pepper.

Smoke Show

The Botanist Gin - PHOTO: Spice things up with this ginger, lemon and mezcal "smokeshow" cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 ounces The Botanist Gin (or substitute your gin of choice)

1 ounce Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 ounce Ginger Syrup

.25 ounces Mezcal

4 drops Orange Bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice and shake.

Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a ginger slice.

Rosé Fizz

The Botanist Gin - PHOTO: The Rose Fizz is a perfectly pink gin-based cocktail for Valentine's Day.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces The Botanist Gin (or substitute your gin of choice)

.75 ounces Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 ounces Honey Syrup

2 Rosemary Sprigs

2 ounces Sparkling Rosé

Directions:

Add gin, honey syrup and one rosemary sprig into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake.

Fine strain into a champagne glass.

Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

The Playful Paloma

Avion Tequila - PHOTO: The "Playful Paloma" is a sweet grapefruit cocktail perfect for Valentine's Day.

Ingredients:

2 parts Avion Silver

1 part Grapefruit Juice

1/2 part Lime Juice

1/2 part agave nectar

Splash club soda

Directions:

Build ingredients over ice in a glass, stir ingredients to chill and garnish with a lime wedge.

Raspberry Royale

Cointreau - PHOTO: Sip on a sweet and bright Raspberry Royale cocktail this Valentine's Day.

Ingredients

1 ounce Cointreau

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce honey syrup (equal parts honey and warm water to dilute)

3 raspberries

4 ounces Champagne

Directions:

Muddle the raspberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add Cointreau, fresh lemon juice and honey syrup and shake with ice.

Strain into coupe glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with raspberries.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Feb. 5, 2019.

