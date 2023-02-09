ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Don Writesel
3d ago

People with nothing to hide have no problem with history being taught, truthfully.

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school districts with the slowest internet

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year. District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Covington Independent Schools is...
COVINGTON, KY
Edy Zoo

New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.
OHIO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The Board of Trustees is doubling down on housing – it won’t end well

By now, nearly everyone within the proximity of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus has heard of the housing crisis last fall and all the signs that point to another one next fall. With this being so blatantly obvious and incredibly harmful to the UC student body, it would only be reasonable to assume the college is backtracking on admission or finding some way to build more housing or something. However, this is far from the case. Instead, we’ve only gotten increasingly somber news about the upcoming semester – news that will affect everyone in the vicinity of campus without fail. Here are some of the highlights you should be aware of going into the next semester.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot

One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Fox 19

Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One school in the Tri-State is teaching students how to solve real-world problems by working with city leaders to come up with solutions. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell stopped by to check it out. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Former Central State University President Arthur Thomas has died

A former Central State University president has died. Arthur Thomas, Ed.D. led the school in Wilberforce from 1985 to 1995, and was the first CSU alumnus to hold the seat of president. Thomas died Thursday in Silver Spring, Md. The Philadelphia native served in the Army before becoming a Dayton...
WILBERFORCE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal

Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve.  Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

