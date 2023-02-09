Read full article on original website
Don Writesel
3d ago
People with nothing to hide have no problem with history being taught, truthfully.
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio school districts with the slowest internet
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Education took back millions in transportation funding from schools last year
In the 2022 fiscal year, The Ohio Department of Education withheld $2,641,010 in transportation funding from Cincinnati Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's new pupil transportation provisions. The school district has had issues with its transportation system for years and recently pointed to supply chain issues and a lack...
Fox 19
Covington school board considering closing 1 elementary school
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Independent Local Public Schools board is considering closing one of its five elementary schools ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year. District officials are looking into closing Ninth District Elementary School, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Covington Independent Schools is...
New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | The Board of Trustees is doubling down on housing – it won’t end well
By now, nearly everyone within the proximity of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus has heard of the housing crisis last fall and all the signs that point to another one next fall. With this being so blatantly obvious and incredibly harmful to the UC student body, it would only be reasonable to assume the college is backtracking on admission or finding some way to build more housing or something. However, this is far from the case. Instead, we’ve only gotten increasingly somber news about the upcoming semester – news that will affect everyone in the vicinity of campus without fail. Here are some of the highlights you should be aware of going into the next semester.
Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education. DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools. The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Ohio bill would require kids under 16 to have parental permission before joining social media
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new piece of legislation presented to the Ohio General Assembly last week would require kids aged 15 years old and younger to have parental permission before joining certain online platforms, it’s called the Social Media Notification Act. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is pushing for...
With little fanfare, lawsuit venue change legislation plows ahead
Last year’s version of a bill allowing residents to challenge agency orders in their home counties earned broad support in the Ohio House and Senate. It also earned a quick veto from the governor.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates
It is unconstitutional to deny transgender Ohioans corrections to the gender markers on their birth certificates. Some judges are denying them anyway.
Rabbi: Ohio leaders should ensure home-school students aren’t educated with neo-Nazi Telegram content
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rabbi with a Jewish global human rights organization is calling on Ohio’s political leaders to change laws and regulations to ensure home-school students cannot learn from the neo-Nazi content an Ohio family posted on Telegram. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global...
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
wcbe.org
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot
One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
Fox 19
Tri-State school teaching students how to solve real-world problems
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One school in the Tri-State is teaching students how to solve real-world problems by working with city leaders to come up with solutions. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell stopped by to check it out. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
wvxu.org
Former Central State University President Arthur Thomas has died
A former Central State University president has died. Arthur Thomas, Ed.D. led the school in Wilberforce from 1985 to 1995, and was the first CSU alumnus to hold the seat of president. Thomas died Thursday in Silver Spring, Md. The Philadelphia native served in the Army before becoming a Dayton...
Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal
Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve. Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
From prison to startup owner: Mike Mitchell is a story of perseverance
Mike Mitchell was in and out of jail on low-level drug crimes before spending 10 years in prison. Now he's celebrating his fifth year in the apparel business with 'Alumni Ink.'
WKRC
Housing company sues city of Elsmere, cites discriminatory practices to stop development
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) – The owners of a manufactured housing complex are suing the city of Elsmere in federal court, stating the city’s actions to shut down a planned expansion discriminate against the minority residents there. The dispute centers on 18 acres in the heart of the city.
Comments / 10