By now, nearly everyone within the proximity of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus has heard of the housing crisis last fall and all the signs that point to another one next fall. With this being so blatantly obvious and incredibly harmful to the UC student body, it would only be reasonable to assume the college is backtracking on admission or finding some way to build more housing or something. However, this is far from the case. Instead, we’ve only gotten increasingly somber news about the upcoming semester – news that will affect everyone in the vicinity of campus without fail. Here are some of the highlights you should be aware of going into the next semester.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO