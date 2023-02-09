ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash

Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting

The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule

LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List

An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
Imperial Police Chief Barra Retires

IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial is currently searching for a new permanent police chief, following the retirement of Chief Leonard J. Barra on Monday, Feb. 6. Barra had been with the department for 23 years, the last five years of that span having been spent as chief. Previously, he had served in various capacities, including as a patrol officer, detective, and administrative sergeant.
$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Mass Pharmacy Closures In California

Some California residents will have a challenge filling their prescriptions. It will take more than a walk around the corner to get items. The change comes as pharmacies go out of business due to shifts in the economy. Some areas will feel the effect more than others.
High Mortgage Rates Lock Out Many First-Time California Home Buyers

Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she said. Over the course of the next year, the cost of a typical mortgage payment in California increased by as much as 56% in some markets, according to housing data firm Zillow.
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
