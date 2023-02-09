Read full article on original website
BBC
Council planned to buy Wisbech children's home linked to ex-director
Council plans to buy a children's home linked to an ex-director's husband had no formal means of managing potential conflicts of interest. Cambridgeshire County Council had proposed to buy the home in Wisbech which ex-executive director Wendi Ogle-Welbourn's husband had managed. The council's chief executive said it was strengthening its...
BBC
Brighton council chief executive to leave for London role
A council chief executive has resigned after more than a decade of service. Geoff Raw, from Brighton and Hove City Council, is leaving to take up the role of managing director of Be First London - a new homes and jobs development company for the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
BBC
Eden Project Morecambe investment prompts housing questions
A councillor has questioned how a seaside eco-tourism attraction will impact housing for local residents. The comments, at a Lancaster City Council meeting, come after Eden Project Morecambe secured government funding last month. The project is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which has attracted 22...
BBC
Brighton & Hove Council's plans to close public toilets dropped
Plans to close public toilets across Brighton and Hove in East Sussex have been axed. The council announced that it would be investing in public toilets instead. Critics had warned the closures would disproportionately affect women, children, disabled people and homeless people. The ruling Green Party had previously claimed the...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Shropshire Council facing estimated £10m budget overspend
Shropshire Council is facing a budget overspend of about £10m, a new report has warned. Ongoing pressures around the cost of social care and the impact of inflation have been cited as factors behind the projection. The authority's finance chief has set out plans to get the budget back...
Firm won £25.8m PPE contract after Greg Hands approached by Tory activist
A lifestyle company won a £25.8m government contract for PPE through the so-called VIP lane after the new Conservative chair, Greg Hands, was approached by a local Tory activist, new documents suggest. Luxe Lifestyle, a company trading in “specialised design activities”, had no published accounts at the time the...
BBC
Wiltshire firm fined for fly-tipping in store car park
A business has been fined £1,400 for fly-tipping in a supermarket car park. The firm in Wiltshire, which cannot be named for legal reasons, had dumped waste at Sainsbury's car park, Royal Wootton Bassett, on two occasions. Council officers found rubbish next to recycling bins and directly under signs...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Oasis Academy: Sheppey school to be taken over by new academy trust
A school rated inadequate by Ofsted will be taken over by a new academy trust. Oasis Community Learning's board of trustees has agreed to transfer Oasis Academy in Sheppey to another trust. Last year, inspectors found pupils using "foul, homophobic, racist and sexist language" at the school, which is the...
BBC
Oxford's Covered Market to get £6.87m revamp
An historic indoor market is to undergo a £6.87m refurbishment project. The Covered Market in Oxford has been operating for more than 200 years in a building dating back to the 1770s. Plans include creating a pedestrianised area and public square in Market Street, more visible entrances and new...
Jungles, jackfruit and community tourism: this is Sri Lanka at its best
Our author and her family are wowed by an ethical travel break, meeting local schoolchildren and visiting eco resorts set in verdant countryside and by pristine beaches
Phys.org
FinTech companies true to their word after Brexit
UK FinTech firms who predicted in 2018 that they would partly relocate their UK operations to the European Union after Brexit have largely followed through with their plans, according to new research published this week in the journal Advances in Economic Geography. FinTech, which focuses on the application of digital...
BBC
Oxford business owner says council forced sign removal
A business owner has said a council is forcing him to remove a sign above his cafe that criticises traffic filters. Clinton Pugh, father of actor Florence Pugh, owns three food businesses in Oxford including Cafe Coco in Cowley Road. He says Oxford City Council is forcing him to remove...
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng MP defends Surrey school after black pupil attacked
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has defended a school in Surrey after a black pupil was attacked in a suspected racially-aggravated assault. Distressing footage shared widely showed the girl being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford. MPs demanded the school is investigated and protests...
ABC News
In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate
NAIROBI, Kenya -- On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by...
