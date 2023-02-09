Read full article on original website
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
Mardi Gras King, Queen Selected
EL CENTRO – Longtime educators Charles “Chuck” and Carol Fisher have been selected as this year’s Mardi Gras Light Parade & Street Festival king and queen. The husband-and-wife team are prime examples of “pro bono publico,” or working for the public good, and embody the commitment to serve the community of El Centro, the city announced in a press release.
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
After spending $20 million on migrant treatment, Arizona hospital is on the edge of failure: “Nobody has a solution”
A border town’s single hospital is being overrun by migrant patients, testing its medical capabilities and putting it in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money to handle the influx. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was told by Dr. Robert Transchel,...
Imperial Police Chief Barra Retires
IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial is currently searching for a new permanent police chief, following the retirement of Chief Leonard J. Barra on Monday, Feb. 6. Barra had been with the department for 23 years, the last five years of that span having been spent as chief. Previously, he had served in various capacities, including as a patrol officer, detective, and administrative sergeant.
Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade
The Holtville Carrot Festival is having many fun activities happening this weekend including a street fair and a parade. The post Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade appeared first on KYMA.
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
Brigadettes Shine at Gymkhana
BRAWLEY – The tradition of enjoying “games on horseback” – the definition of a gymkhana – is alive and well in the Imperial Valley. Proof of that was evidenced by the 32 individuals who participated in the gymkhana sponsored by the Barbara Worth Brigadettes at Cattle Call Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured
The Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of someone behaving erratically and vandalizing a home. The post Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured appeared first on KYMA.
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman
YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.
Over $5M worth of meth found in radish shipment: CBP
Another shipment of narcotic concealing radishes at the U.S. border was thwarted last week by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, the agency said.
Preschool in Yuma gets broken into, police ask for help in identifying the burglar
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking the public to help in identifying the reported burglar. The man broke into Cornerstone Preschool around 3:00 in the morning. According to police, the man stole some items from the school, and also some children's medication. If you have any information on...
Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery
The Brawley Police Department said one man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from someone at gunpoint. The post Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery appeared first on KYMA.
YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crash in the area near County 14th Street and Avenue A. The post YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
