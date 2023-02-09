Read full article on original website
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Android Authority
Android 14 features: Everything you need to know
From privacy to accessibility and more, here's what you should know now that the first Android 14 preview is out. Google has just released the first Android 14 developer preview, marking a major milestone on the way to the stable Android 14 release later this year. Pixel owners can already install this preview on their handsets today using our update guide, although those with phones from other brands will need to wait for the beta releases in a couple of months. However, the first preview also gives us a good idea of what to expect in terms of features and tweaks. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Android 14 and run through all the best Android 14 features worth knowing so far.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data
An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps
We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
The Sony Xperia 5 II gets some Android 13 love thanks to LineageOS 20
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular custom ROMs currently going around. Its developers dropped a massive surprise on us by releasing the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 earlier than we'd have expected. Since the announcement on New Year's Eve, we’ve seen the addition of several devices to the LineageOS 20 compatibility list including the Google Pixel 2 not too long ago. Maintainers have now added even more devices to the list.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Android Headlines
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How To Put Parental Control on Android Devices?
Most children who are getting their first phone or tablet usually start with Android devices. This is partially because Android devices offer more reasonable prices and have all the features kids need. With phones and tablets comes unrestricted access to the internet and platforms such as YouTube. And these platforms have lots of inappropriate content because the uploaded content has not been designed and tailored for kids.
ZDNet
How to take a screenshot on Android
Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.
Here's how Android 14 will make the best phones even better
Google officially announces the latest version of its smartphone and tablet OS, and it's looking good
Weekend poll: Are you going to try the Android 14 previews this year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While smartphone manufacturers are in the middle of launching all sorts of new hardware, Google isn't slowing down Android development. This week, we got our first glimpse of Android 14, the next version of our favorite mobile operating system set to launch later this year. Developer previews aren't quite as feature-packed as the beta program scheduled to arrive in April, but it's an exciting time nonetheless. Really, the only question is whether you're jumping in right now, waiting for the first official beta, or if you're bidding your time until a stable upgrade arrives later this year.
Google may finally have a worthy challenger in online ads
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we're talking about advertising, it's hard to disagree Google is a dominant force. A majority of its revenue comes from serving ads which you've no doubt come across all around the Internet. But even as antitrust sentiment around the company swells, it would still take a behemoth effort from enterprise as well as regulators to counter such dominance. Well, it looks like Europe's biggest telecom companies are willing to give it a try.
Android 14 might borrow a privacy feature from Apple's iOS for media files
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android 13 update came with a bunch of privacy improvements, including a new Photo Picker API. Instead of granting an app access to your entire gallery using the document picker API, this optional component lets you better protect your privacy by limiting an app's access to select images and videos. Android 14's first developer preview is now rolling out with a bunch of functional improvements, including an Apple-like mandatory transition to a more privacy-centric storage access system, even if apps don't support Android 13's Photo Picker API.
