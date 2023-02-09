ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

DVF Embraced Size Inclusivity at a Lunch Celebrating Her Partnership With Dia & Co

It was a stylish and inspiring affair yesterday at Diane Von Furstenberg’s studio. The legendary fashion designer welcomed guests to celebrate the exciting news of DVF joining forces with Dia & Co, the leading size-inclusive fashion marketplace. With an array of notable names in attendance, the event was a true celebration of inclusivity and diversity in the fashion world.
hypebeast.com

Reese Cooper Launches RCI Reserve Upcycling Project

After offering an early look at his upcoming Merrell 1TRL collaboration, Reese Cooper has revealed the first collection from his new RCI Reserve upcycling project. Using leftover materials from last season’s sampling and production, RCI toys with new ideas, delivering a comprehensive series of experimental garments. Fabrics upcycled for the project include everything from zippers and snaps to fabrics and ribbing. Each piece is individually finished with a Reserve label which is marked by hand on the day of completion. For RCI Reserve, Reese Cooper lays out three rules for the collection:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Hydra Health Bridges Wellness and Retail

Hydra Health is expanding the capacities of a traditional hospital gift shop. Located at the Henry Cancer Center at the Geisinger Wyoming Medical Center Campus, Hydra Health features a wellness studio, a health convenience store, a beauty bar and a lounge. Designed by San Francisco-based architecture firm, Figure, the 1,600 square-foot space harbors a contemporary style complete with maple modular shelving, display fixtures, warm textile curtains and monochromatic furniture.
WYOMING STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Foodbank launched at Swansea University

A foodbank for university students has been launched after concerns some are struggling with rising costs. Swansea University Students' Union (SU) said it supported students to set up the service after concerns some could not afford to eat. An SU officer said about 70 food parcels were claimed within 30...
TechCrunch

Jendaya raises funding to scale its Africa-focused luxury e-commerce platform

The luxury goods market in Africa and the Middle East was worth over $35 billion in 2019, with designer apparel and footwear generating more than $7 billion in retail alone. Behind such transactions is cross-border commerce, where African brands, via personal shoppers, export their items to a global audience. The more prominent scenario, however, is the opposite: In this case, African consumers get help from family and friends in the U.S. and U.K. to shop for and ship luxury items to them.
WWD

Winners of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Selected

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has revealed the two winners of the fourth Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, which is designed to amplify historically marginalized entrepreneurs, including Black people, individuals living with a disability, and women. The winners are Koalaa and Moner Bondu. Koalaa, a British initiative...

