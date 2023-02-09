Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Fendi's SS23 Womenswear Collection Explores Duality and Femininity
Fendi’s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign sees creative director Kim Jones revisiting the brand’s roots, and bringing signature design details into a modern era. The collection’s clothing takes cues from the turn of the millennium, fusing minimalist style with eclectic touches of pop-inspired hues. Paying tribute to the brand’s origins, the collection features the iconic logo, first introduced in 2000, alongside a floral print taken from Fendi’s archives, all the while transforming house codes into contemporary designs.
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER Pre-Fall 2023 Is Titular Takahashi
UNDERCOVER has unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 collection and it is quintessentially Jun Takahashi. Always one to blend classic silhouettes with versatile constructions and styling, the collection showcases Takahashi’s flair for simplicity. The pieces showcase the signature Takahashi graphics, focusing on textiles and patterns to accentuate fundamental wardrobe staples. The Pre-Fall 2023 collection continues to carry over the relaxed silhouette which is highlighted by the slouchy blazers and jackets that loosely fall off the figure.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Packs a Vibrant Punch in Workwear
In the early ‘90s, Laguna Beach surfer Shawn Stüssy unintentionally landed in fashion after screen-printing graphic T-shirts to match his custom-designed surfboards. Today, the Californian wave rider’s emblematic, graffiti-influenced emblem is a signature in the world of streetwear — and the beach-boy-turned-designer is expanding his imprint at full speed.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Presents the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED
As part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Salomon has brought back its Jungle Ultra in a low-cut design. The hybrid design is crafted for hardwearing hiking and urban adventures with a new sleek profile. Coming in “Black/Magnet/Ebony” and “Dull Gold/Kangaroo/Safari” colorways, the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED is reworked with enhanced...
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Hypebae
Sky High Farm Workwear Says "Farm Boys Do It Better"
Sky High Farm Workwear, the Dover Street Market-backed label raising funds for the non-profit Sky High Farm, is dropping a 10-piece capsule created in collaboration with photographer Quil Lemons. For those who are unfamiliar, Sky High Farm is an organization growing fresh and nutritious food for donation using regenerative farming...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week
André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.
hypebeast.com
Bodega Joins Forces With G-SHOCK to Debut New DW-5600 Watch
Teaming up with Boston streetwear boutique Bodega, G-SHOCK has unveiled a newly reiterated DW-5600 timepiece in celebrating its 40th anniversary. Sets to appeal to regular users, enthusiasts, and seasoned collectors, the DW-5600BDG23-1 inherits the quintessential model’s incredible shock and water resistance. Appearance-wise, it combines Bodega’s distinctive vision and design aesthetics with G-SHOCKS’s utilitarian appeal to form a one-of-a-kind accessory that doubles as a functional time-teller.
