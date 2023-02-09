The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO