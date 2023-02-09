Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Telephone health coaching intervention ineffective for improving outcomes for hypertension
1. A randomized trial for a blood pressure (BP) self-management program, involving 6 months of telehealth coaching for hypertensive young adults, found no difference in systolic or diastolic BP at 6 months and 12 months follow-up. 2. There was greater frequency of home BP monitoring in the intervention group at...
physiciansweekly.com
‘Do Not Undervalue’ the Impact of RSV Among Older Adults
“RSV is commonly regarded as an infection typical of children,” Nicola Veronese, MD, and colleagues wrote. “Unlike influenza, for which the epidemiological importance has been widely recognized for years, the epidemiological impact of RSV infection in middle-aged and older adults has only recently gained importance. … Such as for influenza, older adults may have a greater incidence of negative outcomes when affected by RSV, since they are affected more frequently from respiratory and cardio-vascular conditions, such as [COPD] or heart.
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing If Patients with Controlled RA Taper MTX from Sustain Remission and Targeted Therapy
The following is a summary of “Can Patients With Controlled Rheumatoid Arthritis Taper Methotrexate From Targeted Therapy and Sustain Remission? A Systematic Review and Metaanalysis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Meng, et al. The purpose of this study is to assess the likelihood of...
physiciansweekly.com
The VAS’s Reliability to the Dysfunctional Voiding Scoring System
The following is the summary of “Agreement between the visual analog scale (VAS) and the dysfunctional voiding scoring system (DVSS) in the post-treatment evaluation of electrical nerve stimulation in children and adolescents with overactive bladder” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric urology by Nacif, et al.
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing Cervical Myelopathy With Injection Cerebrolysin Vs. Placebo in DCM
The following is a summary of “Prospective Randomized Control Trial to Compare the Role of Injection Cerebrolysin for 10 Days Duration Against Placebo in Operated Cases of Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy,” published in the November 2022 issue of Spine by Sharma, et al. The purpose of this study was...
physiciansweekly.com
Workplace Memory Changes in Depressed Participants, Maintaining Fearful Face Distractors
The following is a summary of “Alterations in working memory maintenance of fearful face distractors in depressed participants: An ERP study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Ye, et al. The difficulty of filtering non-threatening negative faces (like sad) from visual working memory (VWM) was...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Adults With Prader-Willi Syndrome’s Bone Health
The following is a summary of “Bone Health in Adults With Prader–Willi Syndrome: Clinical Recommendations Based on a Multicenter Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Abswoude, et al. An uncommon complicated genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is distinguished by...
physiciansweekly.com
In HIV, Race-Free eGFR Equation ‘Unmasks’ High Risk for CKD Progression
The new race-free eGFR calculation reclassified a significant group of Black participants with HIV as having worse CKD at baseline. “Although we have a vast number of tools to prevent kidney failure or slow down progression of kidney disease, Black individuals with HIV still have one of the highest incidences of kidney failure in the United States,” Anthony Muiru, MD, explains. “It is therefore imperative that we detect kidney disease early to employ preventative tools.”
physiciansweekly.com
A Study on the Use of Machine Learning Techniques to Predict the Risk of Diabetes
The following is a summary of “A survey on diabetes risk prediction using machine learning approaches,” published in the November 2022 issue of Primary care by Firdous, et al. Chronic diabetes mellitus (DM) can have a number of negative effects. Age, inactivity, a sedentary lifestyle, a family history...
physiciansweekly.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Risk Factor for Dementia
The following is a summary of “Risk Factors for Dementia in Patients With Incident Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Population-Based Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kodishala, et al. A growing body of research indicates that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are more likely to...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing Outcomes Following ART’s in Women Suffering from Cancer
The following is the summary of “Outcomes after assisted reproductive technology in women with cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Human Reproduction by Meernik, et al. Do those with a history of cancer have worse results from ART? In general, the...
physiciansweekly.com
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
physiciansweekly.com
Spirituality has mixed effects on outcomes in ALS patients and caregivers
1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
physiciansweekly.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy: Outcomes of Borderline Resectable Adenocarcinoma of the Pancreas
The following is a summary of “Improved outcomes for borderline resectable adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after neoadjuvant chemotherapy in a community cancer center,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Curto, et al. Pancreatic adenocarcinomas that are borderline resectable typically have low resection rates and short...
physiciansweekly.com
Atherosclerotic Risk Associated with Elevated LDL Triglycerides
The following is a summary of “Elevated LDL Triglycerides and Atherosclerotic Risk,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiology by Balling, et al. There was no conclusive evidence linking increasing levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) triglycerides to a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The idea that higher LDL triglycerides were linked to an increased risk of ASCVD and each ASCVD component separately was investigated by researchers for a study.
physiciansweekly.com
Spontaneous Preterm Birth: Evaluating Placental Transcriptomic Signatures
The following is a summary of “Placental transcriptomic signatures of spontaneous preterm birth,” published in the January 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Paquette, et al. Most preterm births are caused by spontaneous preterm birth, which has serious consequences for infants and children. When compared to preterm...
physiciansweekly.com
Adult Vaso-occlusive Crisis: Intranasal Fentanyl Vs. Intravenous Morphine
The following is a summary of “IF IM in a crisis: Intranasal fentanyl versus intravenous morphine in adult vaso-occlusive crisis,” published in the February 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Assad, et al. Studies showed that INF was effective in lowering pain ratings in adult patients with chronic...
physiciansweekly.com
Multiple Myeloma: Etiology of Pulmonary Hypertension
The following is a summary of “Etiology of pulmonary hypertension in multiple myeloma: A case series and literature review,” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Desmarais, et al. Pulmonary hypertension frequently exacerbates multiple myeloma through a variety of processes. The mechanisms included congestive heart failure,...
physiciansweekly.com
Anthracycline may be associated with increased incidence of heart failure
1. For patients with a history of lymphoma or breast cancer, anthracycline use is associated with a higher incidence of congestive heart failure (CHF) at 25 years follow-up. 2. Chemotherapy without anthracycline in patients with lymphoma or breast cancer was not associated with higher CHF incidence. 3. Patients receiving a...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Parameters of Polypharmacy in Psoriatic Arthritis
The following is a summary of “Associations of Polypharmacy With Clinical Parameters, Function, and Health-Related Quality of Life in Psoriatic Arthritis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Clinical rheumatology by Gürsoy, et al. The purpose of this research was to examine the factors that lead individuals...
Comments / 0