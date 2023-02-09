Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Pikeville HS students make special donation
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
North Matewan man charged with kidnapping
What police described as originally being a family argument ultimately resulted in a North Matewan man being arrested and charged with kidnapping and. According to Mingo County Court documents, on Feb. 3, 2023, Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, got into an argument with family members, which police said soon escalated into a violent altercation when Jewell allegedly began striking these family members with a metal pipe.
wymt.com
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
thelevisalazer.com
EAST KENTUCKY MAN GETS LIFE FOR SMUGGLING FENTANYL INTO JAIL
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING ON PERMANENT VACATION TO THE GRAYBAR HOTEL, COURTESY OF UNCLE SAM: JUSTIN D. BRYANT, OF SHELBIANA, KY., WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN FEDERAL PRISON, FOR SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO JAIL THAT LED TO THE OVERDOSEDEATH OF AN INMATE. A Pike County,...
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
thelevisalazer.com
COPPER THIEVES ‘STRIPPING’ MARTIN COUNTY, SHERIFF MAY CALL IN FBI
In the past several months, the Martin County Sheriff Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the sheriff office arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said Martin County Sheriff...
mountaincitizen.com
Man in custody after theft of funeral home truck and grave vault
INEZ — A man is in custody in West Virginia after police say he stole a truck containing a grave vault from the Callaham Funeral Home in Inez. The theft happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. According to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk, Deputy J.C. Kirk was paroling on KY-292...
clayconews.com
Pike County, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY— A Shelbiana, Ky., man, Justin Bryant, 38, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. Bryant was convicted...
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
q95fm.net
Detention Center Inmate Receives Life-Sentence Following Overdose Death
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to life-in-prison, after he was found guilty of smuggling drugs into the Pike County Detention Center, which resulted in the death of one person. In October of last year, a jury found 38-year-old Justin Bryant, of Shelbiana, guilty of conspiracy to...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd man dies in trooper-involved shooting
PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting Saturday in Floyd County that left a Harold man dead. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall identified the victim as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
Ironton Tribune
State takes back $16.8M jail fund
There was some jubilation in October 2021, when it was announced that the State of Ohio had approved $16.8 million to fund a new jail in Lawrence County. But, last week, the Lawrence County commissioners learned the state was taking the money back. Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said the move was...
Ironton Tribune
New principal introduced at Open Door School
COAL GROVE — Open Door School, Lawrence County DD’s school age program with a primary focus on special education, has introduced its new principal to lead the program. Christina Kerns was hired for the role last month to oversee the direction of the school for staff and students.
Comments / 0