How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
How Fast Kentucky’s Economy is Growing
The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September.
Medical Cannabis Tied to Lessening of Opioid Dosages
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients taking long-term opioid therapy, medical cannabis is associated with reductions in opioid dosages, according to a study published online Jan. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Trang Nguyen, M.D., Dr.P.H., from the New York State Department of Health in Albany, and colleagues...
