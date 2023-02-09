Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
CNET
If You Haven't Heard of GABA, You May Be Missing Out on Better Sleep
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why physicians recommend seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Our bedtime habits impact all aspects of our health and well-being, from our mood and brain function to our immune system and muscle tissue. However, despite how essential a good night's sleep is, many Americans struggle with insomnia. If you've tried nighttime yoga, melatonin and every other sleep remedy in the book, and still can't seem to knock out at night, there's a supplement you might want to try.
How Taking Magnesium for Sleep Could Affect Your Slumber
Find out whether magnesium supplements can truly help you drift off to sleep.
How to Sleep Better: Tips for Waking Up in the Middle of the Night
If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.
This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
How old is too old to have a baby?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Childbirth is thought by many to be one of life’s greatest miracles, but is there an age when that miracle can become a disaster. The average age that a woman gives birth in the U.S. is 26.2 years old, according to The World Factbook. While it is not unheard of for […]
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket
Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
The cancer symptom you can spot when you breathe and the 5 other signs you must know
GETTING diagnosed with cancer is always going to be devastating. But the earlier you catch the disease the better your chances are of beating it. Head and neck cancers are responsible for over 4,000 deaths a year in the UK, figures from Cancer Research UK state. There are over 12,000...
boldsky.com
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Comments / 0