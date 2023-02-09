If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”

4 DAYS AGO