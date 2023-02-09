Read full article on original website
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep
Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
How To Get To Sleep When You Can’t: 7 Tips For Powering Down Your Brain
It’s the middle of the night and you’re lying awake in bed. The moon is out. Maybe your partner is snoring or the house is making its nocturnal sighs. You close your eyes and, somehow, someway, try to coax your body to sleep. But it’s no use. And, actually, you’re worse because of it. By thinking about how you’re not sleeping, you’re now fully aware that you’re not sleeping and have allowed a rush of other thoughts to enter your brain. Now, another half hour has passed. That’s another half hour of not sleeping. But maybe, just maybe, if you can close your eyes and try to sleep for real this time, you’ll get a few hours of sack time before the day begins. But no. It’s a vicious cycle.
How Taking Magnesium for Sleep Could Affect Your Slumber
Find out whether magnesium supplements can truly help you drift off to sleep.
Do Bananas Help You Sleep, and What Is the Best Time Eat One Before Bed?
Oftentimes, hunger pangs strike you before bed, and the journey to the kitchen to quell your midnight munchies begins. Next time these hunger pangs come on, consider eating a banana before returning to bed. Bananas are a healthy snack, and they may even help with your restlessness. Bananas are one...
4 Worst Foods To Eat Before Bed Because They Cause Indigestion, Bloating And Heartburn
If you’re prone to indigestion and its most notable and painful symptoms such as bloating and heartburn, it’s vital to see a doctor ASAP to learn more about potential allergies and your gut health. In the meantime, there are foods you can...
After 25 years of drinking coffee daily, I quit cold turkey. I have more energy now and my anxiety disappeared.
The author, who started drinking coffee in high school, recently quit. It's been over a month without coffee and she isn't going back.
The One Drink Experts Say You Could Be Having At Bedtime To Speed Up Long-Term Fat Loss
The evening time can be a breeding ground for bad habits such as binge eating and drinking. And, sleep is crucial for the betterment of all parts of your body. So if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s super important to have the right meals (that incorporate superfoods!) before bed and catch enough z’s. But there’s one dietitian-approved hot drink for your bedtime routine which will help you to lose weight effectively and keep it off: green tea. If consumed while winding down and preparing for bedtime, this drink can benefit your body in many ways.
Lack of sleep? Here’s what to eat, drink
Short on shut-eye? Foods like eggs and whole wheat toast will help you get through the day. Dreamstime/TNS. Sleep is super important — not only for feeling energized and focused, but also for immunity, heart health, glowing skin and weight stabilization. If you have a bad night of sleep,...
How To Lose Weight Fast Without Diet Or Exercise
Losing weight can be a challenging and frustrating process, especially when you're not sure where to start or don't have the time to commit to diet and exercise. However, there are ways to achieve weight loss without having to make drastic changes to your lifestyle. Here are some simple and effective ways to lose Weight Fast without diet or exercise:
Got gastro? Here's why eating bananas helps but drinking flat lemonade might not
Doctors are reportedly concerned about a spike in the number of kids with gastroenteritis – when tummy infections can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis in children and the reported rotavirus rate in New South Wales so far this year is five times what it usually is. While there’s a lot of gastroenteritis occurring, the good news is the vast majority of cases kids will have an uneventful recovery. Still, parents and carers get a lot of conflicting advice about the food and drinks kids should consume during...
Healthy Living: Sleep Tips
(WHTM) — You’re not alone if you struggle to get a good night’s sleep. In fact, according to Cleveland Clinic Sleep Specialist Michelle Drerup, 30 percent of adults have symptoms of insomnia. How long should it take the average person to fall asleep? “Most people, if they don’t have any sleep difficulties, probably fall asleep […]
How to Sleep with Lower Back Pain: 10 Simple Tips
With the fast pace of changing lives, our actions and reactions are also changing, the more we are becoming techno-dependent, the weaker we are going on our body’s capacity for work. In that situation, we often get neck pain, back pain, lower back pain, etc. This article will tell about how to sleep with lower back pain and how to get lower back pain relief.
I Tried Drinking This 3-Ingredient Moon Milk Latte Before Bed, and It’s Basically Magic for Anyone Looking To Sleep More Soundly
For many of us, falling into a deep slumber doesn’t exactly happen the moment our heads hit the pillow. On the contrary, it can be a frustrating (several-hour) ordeal of tossing and turning until you finally catch some Zs. Sigh. If you ever find yourself scouring the internet for...
Yoga instructors share 8 relaxing yoga poses to try before bed so you can get a better night's sleep
Adding gentle yoga to your bedtime routine may help you fall asleep faster and get better sleep. Here are eight poses yoga instructors recommend.
How Many Daily Steps Do You Need to Lose Weight?
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It’s clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight? That’s not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly...
Is salt sneaking into your diet?
Too much salt is not good for your health. This is especially true for people who have high blood pressure. Cutting back on how much you reach for the saltshaker is a good start. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says beware of other places salt may be hiding.
You Should Stop Counting Calories. Here's Why
This time last year, I wouldn't eat a meal without carefully documenting exactly how many calories I consumed and how many I had left over each day. I was eager to make changes to my body shape and improve my health, and I had read that calorie counting was the best method.
