Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. Warning: This story contains themes of suicide that some readers may find distressing. It's the inevitability of death that makes life so precious, but it's also something that scares us. Most people are afraid to die, partly because they don't know what comes next. It's the fear of the unknown that really gets us. Is there an afterlife? Are ghosts real? The famous magician Harry Houdini became obsessed with the afterlife in the hope of reconnecting with his mother, who had passed away from a stroke. It's believed that Houdini had attended many seances but never got a message from his mother. Death and the afterlife have always been a subject of intrigue. The people who have come closest to knowing what that unknown future holds are the ones who were briefly dead before coming back to life. One Reddit user asked about their experience and it's a wild ride. "Redditors who have ‘died’ and been resuscitated, what was your experience? Did you see bright lights? Nothing? Do you remember anything about it?" they asked, sparking many responses.

