thenewscrypto.com
Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol Acquired by SushiSwap
Talks about the purchase started at the end of last year as per co-founder of Sei Network. SushiSwap becomes one of the first Ethereum apps to join the Cosmos ecosystem. Vortex Protocol was acquired by the widely used Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap today for an undisclosed sum. The on-chain trading platform, which will be rebranded as part of SushiSwap. Moreover, it will be built on Sei Network, a blockchain that employs Cosmos’s technology.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
thenewscrypto.com
Swapzone Announces Listing of SHIB, Bone and Leash on its Platform
Swapzone’s action is only the latest in a string of listing announcements. The Huobi exchange in Seychelles has included BONE on its platform. Swapzone, a prominent decentralized cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, has added support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), and Doge Killer (LEASH). With SHIB being the most traded token among the top 100 ETH whales, it follows the trend of the increased attention paid to Shiba Inu lately by cryptocurrency investors.
thenewscrypto.com
Miners in Kazakhstan Need To Sell 75% of Revenue Via Official Exchanges
Starting on April 1, 2023, the new legislation will be fully implemented. Miners need to sell at least 75% of their earnings to official crypto trading platforms. One of the largest Bitcoin mining places in the world, Kazakhstan, has revealed intentions to impose new crypto legislation. In an effort to curb tax evasion and unsavory business practices.
thenewscrypto.com
German DekaBank Partners With Metaco to Launch Tokenization Platform
The organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. The tokenization platform’s initial trial trades would probably happen this year. With the help of digital asset company Metaco, the 105-year-old German bank DekaBank plans to introduce a tokenization platform built on the blockchain. Digital asset custody executive at DekaBank Andreas Sack said the organization aims to deliver its blockchain platform in 2024. With the underlying infrastructure completed by 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
PayPal Halts Development of Upcoming Stablecoin Amid NYDFS Scrutiny
The project was expected to come in the following weeks. NYDFS is looking into the stablecoin issuer Paxos. Bloomberg reports that due to regulatory worries in the sector, PayPal has halted the development of its upcoming stablecoin. In light of yesterday’s announcement of an inquiry into Paxos. The payment platform is suspending the development of its own stablecoin.
game-news24.com
We are nearing a global ban. Netflix already charges extra for password sharing in 4 countries
Netflix has introduced an app for password exchange in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Netflix has still a limited time frame, but only in the same family. To verify that your devices are connected to the main location, Netflix requires users to connect to Wi-Fi on the main network, to open a computer or any other computer, and have the opportunity to view something once every thirty days.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Incorporates zk-SNARKs Into Proof-of-Reserve Verification System
This method enables Binance to demonstrate the status of its assets. The upgrade should greatly increase the safety and openness of the verification procedure. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, stated on February 10 that it will be using zk-SNARKs. As part of its proof-of-reserves verification system. A cutting-edge technology that the company claims would enable it to validate its reserves in a more secure, transparent way.
Top Tech Investor Thinks 2 Factors Have Led to Major Google Sell-Off
The Google stock price dropped on Feb. 8. There was more to it than just the error that appeared in a demonstration of its new artificial intelligence technology.
EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
Ex-Google engineer said his former employer isn't taking AI seriously after demoing its new tools in Paris
Alphabet's presentation from earlier this week has been called "frankly bad" and a "disaster" by critics.
thenewscrypto.com
India’s CBDC Pilot Test Garners 50k Users and 5k Merchants
RBI deputy governor Rabi Sankar announced the first public milestones. As of December 1, 2022, 770,000 transactions have been processed. Although it has only been a few months since India joined the CBDC race. The government has no plans to accelerate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial. On February 8th, as per reports, the country’s new CBDC trial has already attracted 50,000 customers. And 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the digital rupee trial last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken Agreed SEC Charges & Shut Down its Staking Service
Kraken was fined $30 million by the SEC. Kraken entities agreed to end its on-chain staking services. Following the regulator’s probe into Kraken, the crypto exchange had agreed to settle charges with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and shut down its on-chain cryptocurrency staking service. The U.S SEC...
Where Will Visa Stock Be in 5 Years?
The stock's performance has been underwhelming of late, trailing the S&P 500 over the past three years.
thenewscrypto.com
Uniswap DAO Votes in Favor of BNB Chain Deployment
Almost two-thirds of DAO delegates approved the Friday move. BNB Chain is a popular blockchain established by crypto exchange titan Binance. To implement the planned deployment of Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain, the Uniswap Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) has just completed the final vote that will be employed. Almost two-thirds of DAO delegates approved the Friday move, as reported by the platform that collected the votes.
thenewscrypto.com
New York Regulator to Scrutinize Stable Coin Issuer Paxos
It’s unclear how extensive the probe really is. NYDFS spokesman stated that the organization was unable to comment on open cases. New York regulators are reportedly investigating Paxos, the firm that issues the BUSD and USDP stablecoins. The Pax dollar (USDP) and Binance USD (BUSD), a stablecoin with the Binance name that is made available through a white-label service, are examples of Paxos’ stablecoins. Recent allegations about the federal bank regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, brought Paxos into the news.
crypto-economy.com
Another Web3 Acceleration Initiative; Fujitsu Enters the Game
Fujitsu is the latest tech giant to enter the metaverse and Web3 competition with a new acceleration program. According to The FinTech Times, Fujitsu will run a Web3 acceleration platform to provide everything needed for a Web3 product. Blockchain-based service APIs, high-computing technologies, simulations, and AI are some of the offerings in this program.
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
