Syria earthquake: Volunteers sing for child trapped under rubble of her house

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Volunteers sang together to soothe a child that was trapped under her house that was reduced to rubble by the earthquakes.

This video, shared on social media by The White Helmets, shows the crew rescuing the little girl on Tuesday, 7 February.

The rescue took place near Idlib .

At least 15,000 people have died following two powerful earthquakes which devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Around 200 aftershocks have been reported in the aftermath of the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Crews are concerned time is running out as rescue efforts enter their fourth day.

The Independent

The Independent

