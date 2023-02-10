Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 23: Tim Ream, Sven Botman, Bukayo Saka and more

The Premier League returns this weekend after clubs’ domestic cup exploits across the past week and we’ve picked out five key players for consideration in your team who could score highly in Fantasy Premier League in Gameweek 23.

This week is a double gameweek for both Manchester City and Arsenal , so, naturally, this week’s top picks are completely dominated by players from the top two sides in the table.

Tim Ream

Fulham’s captain has plenty to offer managers in GW23 and beyond.

The American and his teammates host a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest next, but kept Chelsea out last time round and Silva’s side have shipped just seven goals since the restart after the World Cup.

He also won’t face any of the ‘big six’ in his next four matches and with low ownership (1.9%) as well as a solid points record (Fulham’s fourth-highest scorer), Ream stands as a tidy differential option.

Eddie Nketiah

Perhaps not the first name on many managers’ teamsheets, but Eddie Nketiah should not be overlooked.

The forward is primed for two starts this week to lead the line for the league leaders, given the injury status of Gabriel Jesus.

This could prove a safety blanket for FPL managers given the potential for Mikel Arteta to rotate elsewhere.

Besides that, he has four goals since the restart and is an important part of Arsenal’s attacking output, so expect points from the striker this gameweek.

Sven Botman

The Newcastle defender has 87 points to his name already this season; a good return on a mere £4.5m investment.

A clean sheet are on the cards for the Dutchman against Bournemouth next before a trip to Liverpool in the following gameweek.

Bournemouth could only muster two shots on target against Brighton last time out and Liverpool managed four in their 3-0 drubbing at Molineux; Botman and his teammates (who form the best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded with just 12) have a great opportunity to score some points for your back line.

Riyad Mahrez

With Pep Guardiola’s team selection unpredictability, it is hard to nail down precisely which forwards to bank on for this crucial gameweek.

Mahrez’s record this season when he does start games is excellent: four goals and five assist in 10 matches.

He has also started six of the last seven games, and is one of the Manchester City’s cheaper in-form players at £7.7m.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s dynamic young forward is another must-have this week.

As is the case with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, you risk missing out on easy points by neglecting this incredibly valuable FPL asset ahead of a double gameweek.

Saka’s points haul speaks for itself: 111 points for just £8.3m.