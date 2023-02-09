ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 16

Karen Correll
3d ago

I just had my tiny Maltese only 4 yrs.and 15 days.i adopted her that cold Dec.afternoon .Sadly I wanted her 2 be with me Christmas day but she passed Dec15th.of this past year.She was my best friend!.

Reply(3)
10
Jim Edwards
1d ago

I’m so sorry to hear about bad news. I’m a golden retriever fan myself. I have lost one myself so I know what you are going through.

Reply
4
Ellen Parkhurst
21h ago

God bless this beautiful dog. I had to have my daschund put down two years ago. It was like it was yesterday. I still suffer. It helps me to talk about him. Know he will be in God's hands and not suffering. May you be at peace.🥰🥰

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
Ricky

The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death

In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.
Mary Duncan

Teen boy brings home dog hit by car and abandoned, spends entire life savings at vet to treat animal

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. At forty years old, I have not had a lot of pets in my life. When I was a child my family had a dog, a nice German Shepherd and Collie mix named Misty who let me ride on her back as a toddler and sleep against her warm belly whenever I wanted. Misty was more my grandfather’s dog than anyone else’s, and when Misty died she was never replaced. My grandparents moved away, and my mother had no tolerance for taking care of pets.
ABC News

Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
GLENDALE, AZ
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy