*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. At forty years old, I have not had a lot of pets in my life. When I was a child my family had a dog, a nice German Shepherd and Collie mix named Misty who let me ride on her back as a toddler and sleep against her warm belly whenever I wanted. Misty was more my grandfather’s dog than anyone else’s, and when Misty died she was never replaced. My grandparents moved away, and my mother had no tolerance for taking care of pets.

