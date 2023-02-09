Read full article on original website
Karen Correll
3d ago
I just had my tiny Maltese only 4 yrs.and 15 days.i adopted her that cold Dec.afternoon .Sadly I wanted her 2 be with me Christmas day but she passed Dec15th.of this past year.She was my best friend!.
Reply(3)
10
Jim Edwards
1d ago
I’m so sorry to hear about bad news. I’m a golden retriever fan myself. I have lost one myself so I know what you are going through.
Reply
4
Ellen Parkhurst
21h ago
God bless this beautiful dog. I had to have my daschund put down two years ago. It was like it was yesterday. I still suffer. It helps me to talk about him. Know he will be in God's hands and not suffering. May you be at peace.🥰🥰
Reply
3
Related
Golden Retriever's 'Secret Language' With Owner Has Internet In Hysterics
The dog's owner told Newsweek that his pooch loves being the center of attention.
Golden Retriever Puppy Pretends 'Bones Are Broken' to Get Carried on Walk
The popular clip has over 461,000 views, one user said: "That upside-down face is precious."
Golden Retriever Thinking He Has to Shower When Owner Does Melts Hearts
Dogs love water, but does yours shower with you? A clean-freak pet has delighted over 500,000 TikTok users, with one writing, "This is unbelievable, love it."
Golden Retriever Throws Laundry On Floor To Get To Couch In Hilarious Video
A survey by Stonyfield Organic revealed 74 percent of respondents admitted they happily share their bed and/or couch with their pet pooch.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to New Puppy on Bed Breaks Hearts: 'Betrayal'
"We need video evidence that this poor soul made it to their rightful place on the bed," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man
In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
msn.com
Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach
A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death
In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Teen boy brings home dog hit by car and abandoned, spends entire life savings at vet to treat animal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. At forty years old, I have not had a lot of pets in my life. When I was a child my family had a dog, a nice German Shepherd and Collie mix named Misty who let me ride on her back as a toddler and sleep against her warm belly whenever I wanted. Misty was more my grandfather’s dog than anyone else’s, and when Misty died she was never replaced. My grandparents moved away, and my mother had no tolerance for taking care of pets.
ABC News
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 16