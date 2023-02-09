ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 2

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
iheart.com

Man is brought to tears when he learns he gets to keep his foster dog

It's referred to as a "foster fail." People like this man who agree to foster a dog (or any animal) until a permanent home can be found. He was fostering a German Shepherd named Mary. She was adopted as a pup, and not long after the rescuer was notified by a different shelter that she was there. She had skin issues, was in sad shape, She was neglected. She spent some time in the hospital and Doug & Michelle agreed to foster until a home could be found. He made it clear he didn't want to get attached. He just wanted to get the dog into a good home.
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy