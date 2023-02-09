It's referred to as a "foster fail." People like this man who agree to foster a dog (or any animal) until a permanent home can be found. He was fostering a German Shepherd named Mary. She was adopted as a pup, and not long after the rescuer was notified by a different shelter that she was there. She had skin issues, was in sad shape, She was neglected. She spent some time in the hospital and Doug & Michelle agreed to foster until a home could be found. He made it clear he didn't want to get attached. He just wanted to get the dog into a good home.

5 DAYS AGO