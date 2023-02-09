Read full article on original website
Related
Laughter at How Golden Retriever Gets off the Couch: 'The Only Way'
"The first time I saw him slide off, I thought it was hilarious," owner Kayla told Newsweek, and her TikTok video of the move now has more than 3 million views.
Golden Retriever's 'Secret Language' With Owner Has Internet In Hysterics
The dog's owner told Newsweek that his pooch loves being the center of attention.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'
"So is a Golden Rottweiler," one user said.
Dog Waiting for Cuddles at Office Door Breaks Hearts As Nobody Stops
"YOU WAIT RIGHT THERE LOLA I'M ON MY WAY," said one commenter after seeing a TikTok video featuring a dog forlornly waiting to be petted.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
Watch Dog React to Hilarious Voicemail From His Daycare—'He Pleads the 5th'
"I thought Kai was going to be really scared and shy at daycare," his owner told Newsweek, as one TikTok viewer wrote, "Kai and my ex have so much in common."
Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?
Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
Little Boy Has Totally Understandable Reason for Not Wanting Wife and Kids
It's hard to argue with his logic.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
iheart.com
Man is brought to tears when he learns he gets to keep his foster dog
It's referred to as a "foster fail." People like this man who agree to foster a dog (or any animal) until a permanent home can be found. He was fostering a German Shepherd named Mary. She was adopted as a pup, and not long after the rescuer was notified by a different shelter that she was there. She had skin issues, was in sad shape, She was neglected. She spent some time in the hospital and Doug & Michelle agreed to foster until a home could be found. He made it clear he didn't want to get attached. He just wanted to get the dog into a good home.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
One Green Planet
Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar
An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
Dad's Genius Hack for Reheating Cold Pizza Has People Obsessed
TikTokers were quick to give this a try!
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2