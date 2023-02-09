Read full article on original website
Related
Man Refusing to Take Girlfriend to Wedding Over the 'Way She Looks' Backed
"When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code," said the man, who refused to take his girlfriend to the wedding.
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Sister mad at brother for berating her daughter for not changing baby he's watching on Nanny Cam from another room
Evidently, one woman doesn't understand why her brother talked down to her daughter for not changing his baby's diaper while he was working from home. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?
***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
My husband pronounces our daughter’s name wrong all the time – it’s so frustrating because I hate the way he says it
FOR any parent, there are few things more frustrating than a stranger pronouncing your baby's name wrong. So imagine one woman's shock after realising her own husband doesn't pronounce their daughter's name correctly - and there's nothing she can do about it…. A US-based baby name consultant, who posts under...
Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it
Evidently, one daughter has not acted responsibly by getting pregnant on purpose by a man with an unstable financial history and disabling health problems. Yet, she wants her dad to let them move in and doesn't understand why he is refusing. Her dad explains the situation in a Reddit post.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
I thought my daughter just had a nasty insect bite but months after her 21st birthday she was dead
A YOUNG woman has died after a nasty looking insect bike turned out to be a rare but deadly disease. Jenna Patel, 21, was training to be a primary school teacher when she first noticed a bump developing on her shoulder. The Edge Hill University student from Bolton, assumed the...
Working father of 1-year-old baby tells wife struggling with both work and child care to be 'less messy' and tidy up
A father who works 12-hour shifts is frustrated with his wife, who juggles both work and child care, for letting the house get so messy and cluttered. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was unreasonable with this response.
Pregnant wife finds out husband has been cheating for five years
Pregnancy is an emotional time for many women, and this poor woman has received the shock of her life while pregnant. In a recent Reddit post, a woman who is 30 weeks pregnant has just discovered that her husband has been cheating on her for the entire five years that they have been together.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0