Colorado State

science is truth
3d ago

Isn’t the right wings god Elon in charge of twitter? Blame him Bobo

Jeanne Halapoff
3d ago

How is it possible that she gets stupider by the day???

Mediaite

‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Loses His Shit in Embarrassing Rant on GOP Hearings

Thursday marked just the second day of the GOP-led House hearings on the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government against conservatives, and Fox News host Jesse Watters is already demanding that “someone” end up in jail.Watters began his rant on The Five by citing testimony earlier in the day by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who alleged that “whistleblower disclosures” he obtained show “voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct” by Hunter Biden, whose financial records and family correspondence Republicans are seeking.“And no one’s even talking about it!” Watters complained on the network that routinely mentions the president’s son. “You...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Loses It After Learning Trump Tried To Get Her ‘Derogatory’ Tweet Deleted

Chrissy Teigen was very amused when Congress revealed that the White House had tried to get a 2019 tweet of hers removed, because she had insulted then-President Donald Trump. Former Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli revealed that the White House had reached out during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8. Chrissy tweeted her disbelief. “I… Oh my god,” she wrote along with a video of one of her tweets with many curse words.
TMZ.com

Nancy Pelosi Says No Republicans Apologizing for Paul Conspiracy Theories

Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she isn't hearing so much as a peep from across the aisle when it comes to apologies for Republican conspiracy theories about the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. We got the former Speaker of the House Wednesday morning in D.C. on the heels of President...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and...
NEW YORK STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
