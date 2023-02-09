ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional eSports player dies in Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Becca Monaghan
 3 days ago

Professional Valorant player Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya has died following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday (6 February).

The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

A series of aftershocks left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared to be trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings.

Relief efforts have been hampered by damaged infrastructure, freezing winter temperatures and limited medical facilities.

Reports of missing people have soared, including Harmankaya who was flagged as missing.

"We can’t reach our friend Gizem Harmankaya," Turkish Youtuber Tolunary Ören tweeted on 6 February. "We cannot get news [...] for 24 hours please help."

Sadly, after 40 hours, the UnknownPros player was confirmed to be one of those lost to the disaster.

Turkish esports club UnknownPros was one of the earliest to confirm her passing:

Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake surpassed 15,000.

The team of volunteers, which included firefighters, medics, engineers and vets, was joined by crews from at least 24 countries.

UK International Search and Rescue team coordinator Mark Davey said it had taken a lot of organisation to get to Antakya, in the Hatay province, due to the amount of destruction caused to basic infrastructure.

"Transportation is very difficult here, so it took a lot of organisation to get enough vehicles to bring us," he told the Associated Press.

"It took a long while to get a lot of the equipment over here on the vehicles, on buses. (We had) a lot of help from the local people as well – from bus companies."

Davey explained the crew would conduct an assessment of the destroyed area street by street before sending the information back to the rescue team’s command and control.

"The whole area has already been sectorised by our team and the other teams, (including) Italy (and) Istanbul – there are many teams here. I believe there are 33 or 40 search and rescue teams here," he said.

"We are logically going through the area. Street by street, gathering as much information as possible so we can send that back to our command and control, so we organise the teams to come back with specific tools and actually prioritise each of the areas.

"Hopefully, (we’ll) have some good news and get those people back and, repatriate, obviously with their loved ones, with their families."

Click here to find out how you can help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

