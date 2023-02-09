Read full article on original website
Take A Look At This 2020 Buick Encore Rental At 60,000 Miles
Rental cars typically live a pretty rough life, shouldering the mistreatment of countless drivers and suffering untold abuse over the years. That said, this particular 2020 Buick Encore rental car looks to be in surprisingly good shape, even after 60,000 miles of service. GM Authority recently got behind the wheel...
Potential Ford Expedition Raptor Under Consideration: Report
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.
2023 GMC Acadia Recalled For Separating Half-Shaft Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 GMC Acadia due to a problem with the right-front half-shaft assemblies. The problem: defective right-front (or passenger’s side) half-shaft assemblies have the potential to decouple from the transmission under certain load conditions. The hazards: if the half-shaft...
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In February 2023
In February 2022, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as they have for well over a year now, for both the regular-length Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV along with the performance-infused Escalade-V. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. There are no Cadillac Escalade discount offers during the month of February, and no special...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Mercedes-Benz Trimming Down Coupe And Convertible Lineup
Mercedes-Benz is moving to trim down its coupe and convertible models in a bid to streamline its portfolio and increase its profit margins. The move echoes Cadillac’s decision to discontinue its coupe and convertible offerings in the face of dwindling profitability. In a recent report, Car and Driver states...
Here’s What The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Looks Like With The New Badge
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing stands out as one of the highest-performing production vehicles that Cadillac has ever made. To help advertise that fact, the CT5-V Blackwing recently got a new decklid badge, as featured in the following photos. Prior to the inclusion of this new decklid badge, the rear...
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in September 2022, Subaru officially revealed the third-generation Crosstrek for the Japanese market. Set to begin arriving on dealership lots sometime in Spring 2023, the North American-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been unveiled, and will serve as a direct competitor to the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer when it arrives. Carrying...
Cadillac Ranks Third In Luxury Brand Consideration In Q4 2022
For the second consecutive quarter, Cadillac has been ranked as the third-most considered luxury brand, edged out by Lexus and BMW in second and first, respectively. According to a recent report by Cox Automotive, 18 percent of luxury vehicle shoppers considered a Cadillac as their next vehicle in Q4 2022. By comparison, 19 and 22 percent of luxury shoppers considered a Lexus or BMW vehicle, respectively.
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of February 6 – February 10, 2023
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of February 6th to February 10th, 2023, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.35 per share, representing an increase of $0.22 per share, or 0.53 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $41.13.
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra HD Power-Retractable Assist Step Issue
GM has released a new service update for the GMC Sierra HD related to an issue wherein power-retractable assist steps can reverse while deploying or stowing. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra HD may exhibit a condition wherein power-retractable assist steps can suddenly reverse. This condition will occur when the steps are deploying or stowing.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Available With New Power Panoramic Dual-Panel Sunroof
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces the second model year for the all-electric crossover, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the initial 2023 model year. Among the updates and changes introduced for the 2024 model year is a new power panoramic dual-panel sunroof. The new power panoramic...
Rare 2002 Chevy Camaro ZL1 On Display In Florida Museum: Video
One of the most iconic vehicles from the muscle car era, and from General Motors as a whole, is the 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1. Built in extremely low numbers, many people consider this model to be the greatest Camaro ever made, and as such, the ZL1 nameplate carries a significant amount of weight. Today, we’re taking a look at another ZL1, a vehicle some people didn’t even realized existed, the 2002 Chevy Camaro ZL1.
1969 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring Shreds With Nelson Racing Engine: Video
With a Nelson Racing engine under the hood and a fully customized exterior and interior, this 1969 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring build is definitely ready to make a statement, as seen in the following feature video. Put together by Nostalgia Hot Rods in Las Vegas, the build starts with a...
Here Are The All 2024 Chevy Trailblazer Paint Colors
General Motors recently unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer, debuting revised styling, a new interior, new features, and more. The refresh also includes new exterior paint options, as detailed here. In total, the refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer offers nine exterior colors, two of which are new for the 2024...
GMC Sierra Sold Out Two Days After Its Launch In Korea
General Motors announced that the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali is sold out in South Korea, just two days after GMC launched the truck in the Asian country on February 7th. The automaker has said that pre-order units of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali sold out in just 48 hours after launching the model online in South Korea, where the Sierra is the first full-size pickup to be officially introduced in that country. As such, GMC Sierra has generated a high level of interest among customers and successfully launched a new premium segment in the South Korean market.
Here’s The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV In Habanero Orange
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV early last year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, pulling the wrapper off an all-new, all-electric variant for the popular pickup nameplate. Now, we’re getting a look at the new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV in Habanero Orange thanks to this new photo.
GM Design Team Shows Off Clean And Simple Pickup Truck Sketch
Even with the segment’s focus on utility and practicality, there’s something to be said about a good-looking, well-designed pickup. Now, we’re getting a look at exactly that with this clean and simple truck rendering from the GM Design team. Recently hitting the web via GM Design’s social...
Here’s Why Your Cadillac Escalade May Have A Front-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Cadillac Escalade owners may notice that their luxury SUV emits a clicking or squeaking noise from around the front axle while driving. Now, a possible root cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. Per a recent post from GM TechLink, the clicking sound issue may...
Chevy Silverado Average Transaction Price Reached $59,000 In Q4 2022
Boasting a starting MSRP of $38,145 for the 2023 light duty model, the Chevy Silverado is the Bow Tie brand’s best selling vehicle, with a total of 141,912 units sold in Q4 2022. During the same timeframe, the average transaction price (ATP) for the full-size truck range was just over $59,000.
