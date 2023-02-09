William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram. Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon. “We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”

BYRAM, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO