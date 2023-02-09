Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!Ash JurbergJackson, MS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Related
tourcounsel.com
Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi
Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
tourcounsel.com
Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi
Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11. A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church. The event organizer and church pastor noted that […]
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
livability.com
Looking for Work? Find Plenty of Top Jobs in Jackson, MS
Great career opportunities await in advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, food processing, distribution and more. The Jackson Metro offers plenty of opportunities, whether you are starting a career or looking to take it to the next level. A booming, $24.2 billion economy includes advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology,...
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
Jackson names interim public works director
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City Engineer Robert Lee was named interim Public Works Director for the City of Jackson. City officials said the role of the public works department was re-envisioned following the appointment of third-party administrator, Ted Henifin, who will continue to oversee water and water billing operations. After graduating from Mississippi State University, […]
WLBT
Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram
William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram. Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon. “We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”
darkhorsepressnow.com
Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses: Perrin Knight With Knight Masonry, LLC
During the month of February, we are featuring a Black Owned Business each week in our wonderful state!. This week, we want to introduce you to Perrin Knight with Knight Masonry, LLC. Perrin Knight was born and raised in Pearl, Mississippi. He is an incredibly skilled mason who does detailed,...
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
More than 200 vehicles up for auction in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will auction off more than 200 seized, abandoned or stolen vehicles on Saturday, February 11. According to Nick Clark Auctions, the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot, […]
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
WLBT
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
WLBT
Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
Hinds County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The first medical marijuana dispensary in Hinds County opened its doors on Friday, February 10. River Remedy is located on South Frontage Road in Byram. According to the company’s CEO, they are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof. […]
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
kicks96news.com
Loud Music, Pellet Guns and a Burglary on Leake
7:40 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a residential alarm on Jackson Street. 9:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a burglary and theft of a television at a residence on Hwy 487. 3:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked to watch for...
City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists
Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
vicksburgnews.com
One shot on Enchanted Drive
Just after 11 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg on Enchanted Drive. A Vicksburg Police officer responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and then 3 more before the shooting stopped.
Comments / 0