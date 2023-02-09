Read full article on original website
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Mysteriously Closes
R.I.P. Sally Beauty in EHT. Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House
If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look. Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
NJ Town Joins Absecon & Switches From Democrat To Republican
We reported previously about Absecon, New Jersey City Council switching from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority. Now, we have learned that the mayor and all four members of the city council of East Hanover Township, New Jersey are switching from Democrat to Republican. The New Jersey Globe’s David...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors
Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of grocery-anchored retail property in Vineland for $19.3M
Marcus & Millichap said it recently brokered the sale of Maintree Shopping Center, a 138,445-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property located in Vineland, for $19.3 million. Joseph C. French Jr., Kodi Traver and Thomas Dalzell, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Westchester, New York, office, had the listing to market the property...
Booming tourism helping fuel commercial property sales in the Wildwoods, experts say
Tracey Boyle-DuFault remembers her parents had an annual ritual when the end of the season came at the Wildwood motel they operated in the 1990s. “Every year, when it was the last day of the season, they would put up a ‘for sale’ sign,” Boyle-DuFault recalls. “And right next to it, they would put another sign, ‘Booking for next season!’”
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Luxurious South Jersey resort named best hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is in Cape May County, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed number 1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.
It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos finally gets public hearing Monday after years of inaction
After years of lobbying but little action, a proposed law that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos will get a spotlight in Trenton on Monday. State lawmakers will hold the first public hearing on the bipartisan bill, which would close a 17-year loophole that has allowed casinos to have smoking sections even after the Garden State banned smoking in most indoor spaces in 2006. It would also bar smoking in simulcast facilities.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
Homeless structures removed from under Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds led an effort today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to remove the underserved homeless people who were living under the Atlantic City Boardwalk, directly adjacent to Resorts Casino Hotel. It is important to note that this action was planned for today prior to the two boardwalk...
