Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors

Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.

It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos finally gets public hearing Monday after years of inaction

After years of lobbying but little action, a proposed law that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos will get a spotlight in Trenton on Monday. State lawmakers will hold the first public hearing on the bipartisan bill, which would close a 17-year loophole that has allowed casinos to have smoking sections even after the Garden State banned smoking in most indoor spaces in 2006. It would also bar smoking in simulcast facilities.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

