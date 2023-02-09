ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, IN

Orleans basketball a constant in Tom Bradley's life: 'It's kind of a family thing.'

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbwVf_0khUwrGl00

ORLEANS – Walking the concourse around the perimeter of the Orleans gym is like a timeline of Tom Bradley’s life.

On the west end of the gym is a black and white photo of the 1953 Orleans basketball team. It was the first sectional champion in the Southern Indiana school’s proud basketball history. Bradley’s uncle, Joe, is front-and-center in that team photo, wearing No. 14. His father, John, then a sophomore sharpshooter, is wearing No. 3.

On the other end are sectional championships team photos from Tom Bradley’s coaching career. He can mark the years by his son, Trey, who grows from a student manager on the title teams from 2003 to ’08 to a standout player who scored more than 1,000 points and helped the Bulldogs to sectional championships in 2012 and ’13.

Bradley, a 1979 Orleans graduate, left here for a while. After graduating from Indiana University, he coached the junior varsity for a couple of years at Southwestern (Shelbyville) before moving on to Paoli as an assistant for 13 years and then two years as the girls coach at Paoli. In 1999, he had a chance to return to Orleans, a community of a little more than 2,000 residents in Orange County, as the head coach.

“I always thought I might come back here, but I wasn’t really sure,” he said. “My mom still lives here (his father died in 2013) and it’s always been a really tight-knit community. Once I got here, I never really thought about leaving. I’ve had some different calls from people and so forth, but I could never find a situation where I’d truly enjoy coaching more than I do here. Plus, there’s no way my wife is going to want to move away from the grandkids.”

Bradley, one of a dwindling number of coaches who wears a suit and tie on game nights, represents Orleans basketball in many ways. He can look around the Bulldogs’ classic 1958 gym, a smaller version of the New Castle Fieldhouse’s in-ground style, and recognize faces he’s known for years. On his bench is assistant Mark Wheeler, who walked into an open gym in 2000 and asked Bradley if he needed any help. He’s been here ever since. His junior varsity coach is Michael Stroud, who played on the 2008 Orleans team that came oh-so-close to beating Borden for a regional championship.

“It’s definitely not a one-person show,” Bradley said. “It’s all of us working together to put together the best product we can on the floor. Once you know each other so well, you know when to step in and give your opinion.”

After a four-overtime 62-58 home win over sectional rival Loogootee last week, Bradley hugged wife Belinda before making his way to do the postgame radio show. On his way, Lucas McCullough, one of his former players on the 2012 sectional championship team, stopped to say hello and introduce him to his young son.

It is these little moments Bradley appreciates about Orleans. He and Wheeler, who replaced him as athletic director when he retired last year, are often invited to weddings of former players. One of the players on his first team at Orleans has a son, Nate Brown, who is a freshman on the junior varsity team.

“I’ve coached here so long that the kids graduate and next thing you know you see their kids coming through,” Bradley said with a smile. “I know there’s other places like this. I’m not trying to brag that it’s different or anything, but it’s a community situation here. It’s pretty much what you do on Friday and Saturday nights if it’s the boys or girls playing. It’s always a big highlight for me when someone leaves here and says, ‘We loved your band’ or ‘Your cheerleaders were great.’ We get a lot of support here and I know other places do too, but it’s special to us.”

Orleans has a special team, too. The Bulldogs (15-2) are ranked No. 2 in Class A with losses only to 4A New Albany and 3A North Daviess. Five of the top six scorers will be back next year with juniors Ian Hall (12.2 ppg, 3.5 assists) and Xavier Alston (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) and sophomore Rylan Crocker (8.8 ppg, 51% 3-point shooter) leading the way.

But getting out of the sectional is tougher here than in most places. North Daviess did bump up to 3A (choosing to move up two classes) and out of Sectional 63 after winning the Class A state championship last season. As last week’s game against Loogootee proved, beating the Lions again in the sectional (at Loogootee) will be a chore. Barr-Reeve (10-8) is also a traditional power that will pose a threat.

Orleans has not won a sectional title since 2015, representing the longest stretch without one since Bradley came back in 1999.

“(Winning a sectional championship) would mean a lot to me,” said senior Blake Love, who averages 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. “I see a lot of my family members up there and a lot of people I know, so it would be amazing to put my picture up there like my cousins did or my great grandpa when he played.”

Bradley knew this group would be competitive when it was coming up through the system. The junior class is especially deep and talented even beyond the 6-2 Hall and 6-2 Alston with guard Carter Allen (6.1 ppg, 4.0 assists) also starting. The sophomore class is also bright with Crocker and Bryce Jones (4.5 ppg, 2.2 assists), the latter who made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth overtime against Loogootee.

The hallmark of the Orleans program is tough man-to-man defense. The Bulldogs are second in the state in points allowed at 37.2 per game.

“You can’t do it with just one class,” Bradley said. “These guys have jelled well together and get along. They don’t care who gets the credit. It’s not, ‘I’m going to get my points and the heck with the rest of you.’ They are out there to win. It’s not always the same guy.”

It helps that most of them grew up watching Orleans basketball in these same bleachers with the same coach patrolling the sidelines. It’s not all fun and games of course.

“Sometimes you get mad at him,” said senior Hunter Williams, who averages 2.3 points and is one of the Bulldogs’ best defenders. “But you gotta get over it. He’s striving to get us better, so that’s part of it.”

Bradley has coached nine of Orleans’ 15 sectional championship teams. In 2003, the Bulldogs won the regional championship in a triple-overtime thriller at Loogootee. It remains the only regional title for the program.

There is room along the concourse for other celebratory team photos. Bradley would love to have that happen for a community that has meant so much to him for six decades. But the trophies and banners only mean so much.

“It’s kind of a family thing,” Bradley said. “We want kids who go through our program to know they are always part of the Bulldog family. And if they ever need anything from us, they can always count on us to help them out — no matter what that may be.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
thehighlandernews.com

Boys varsity basketball dominates on senior night

McLean wins, 78-37 After a junior varsity basketball win, the stands were packed with Highlanders sporting camo outfits and waiting anxiously for the long-awaited boys senior night game. As the varsity team came into the gym followed by the Herndon Hornets, cheers erupted from the student section. 10 minutes before...
MCLEAN, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High School Basketball Roundup

BELLE — Visiting Parkersburg trailed 15-14 after a quarter against Riverside Friday, but the Big Reds outscored the Warriors 23-14 in the second to rally for a 70-57 victory. PHS (11-10) is back in action Thursday at home against Hurricane in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup. Kennedy Porter...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts LB Shaq Leonard: 'Give (Jeff Saturday) a full offseason and we'll be in a great spot'

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaqullie Leonard gave interim coach Jeff Saturday a strong endorsement on The Pat McAfee Show Friday. "Jeff is a great coach," Leonard said. "Jeff came in with the right mindset that he wasn't going to sit back and allow bad play. He demanded excellence from everybody. The offensive line got better. He came in and made sure everybody understood what was at stake and what he wanted from out of every player.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy