FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshopStephy SaysWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday to feature more beneficial rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday evening will feature scattered lighter showers and overcast conditions. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: more drought busting rain ahead for the rest of Super Bowl weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Saturday afternoon was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Luckily showers were generally patchy and light. As a powerful upper low track towards the Carolinas this evening into early Sunday, we expect periods of heavy rain tonight through Sunday morning. Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday afternoon and evening will feature scattered lighter showers. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.
‘Travel difficult to impossible’ – up to 10 inches of snow to hit NC mountains; Winter Storm Warning in effect
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: eventful weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens on this Friday with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s to hang on despite shower chances growing to 60%. For Friday night and 80% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 80% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
WBTV
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Cold enough for snow over weekend?
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how colder air will reach Maryland over the weekend as a storm approaches. So, will it be cold enough for snow?
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
North Carolina trees are showing signs of an early spring
(WGHP) – Punxsatawney Phil may have said six more weeks of winter but Mother Nature is showing signs that say otherwise. Some would consider the weather we’ve seen this week as “false spring” or the “spring of deception” since it’s February and afternoon temperatures have been close to the 70s. After a warm January and […]
WMBF
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
Flood Warning issued for Lumberton and other Lumber River communities.
LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Friday morning on the Lumber River near Nichols, Lumberton USGS Gage, Pe
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WRAL
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
WECT
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
abccolumbia.com
North Carolina Continues Building Thousands of Homes in Flood-Prone Areas
From 1996 to 2017, North Carolina spent lots and lots of money buying back 5000 houses from homeowners living in flood-prone areas. The reason? Get people out of harm’s way. This information makes the following statement all the more puzzling. During that same time, there were more than 47,000 new homes built in flood prone areas in North Carolina. Huh?!? And with climate change, we know that flood-prone areas are more prone to flooding – not less.
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
