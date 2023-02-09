WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Saturday afternoon was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Luckily showers were generally patchy and light. As a powerful upper low track towards the Carolinas this evening into early Sunday, we expect periods of heavy rain tonight through Sunday morning. Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday afternoon and evening will feature scattered lighter showers. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO