Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Nears Another Big Ten Wrestling Title
After dominating Rutgers, the Lions can clinch a 7th undefeated Big Ten season under coach Cael Sanderson.
‘Your time will come’: Inside WR Kaden Saunders’ difficult first season at Penn State
Much of Penn State’s success last season was thanks to its 2022 recruiting class. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards. Abdul Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks. Drew Shelton made five starts at left tackle. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three sacks and an interception off the edge. And Drew Allar appeared in 10 games, providing cover for Sean Clifford and setting the stage for 2023.
Onward State
Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch
It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Claims Three Of Four CHA Player Of The Week Honors
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey is in the midst of a dominant season and is currently on a six-game win streak. The Nittany Lions have remained unbeaten since their November 25 loss to No. 3 Minnesota in what has become their best statistical season ever. This success has...
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
Onward State
Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial
Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
State College Food Bank moving locations to handle larger demand
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — To better help the people they serve, the State College Food Bank is moving locations. They’re leaving their current building on South Atherton Street for a bigger one to support their growing need. “We’re just busting at the seams. We’re running out of space,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said. “We’re […]
WJAC TV
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
A Tale of Two Malls: Johnstown Galleria, Logan Valley Mall taking new approach in changing landscape
(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected. The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything […]
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
East Broad Top Railroad sets return date for historic steam engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are three words many visitors to the railroad have been waiting to hear, steam is back. After a multi-year project, they’ll hear those words, as a beloved steam engine is riding the rails again at the East Broad Top Railroad. “They never thought they would see a wheel turn […]
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Pennsylvania Kilns Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
We have no shortage of abandoned places in Pennsylvania to explore, and each has its own fascinating tale to tell. A trip to this Pennsylvania state park offers a glimpse into the rich history of the mining of limestone in the state. Get the behind-the-scenes details on educational placards, and visit what remains of these limestone kilns in Pennsylvania. But that’s just the beginning of the fascinating experience that awaits.
Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
bucknellian.net
Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship
A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
Man sentenced up to 25 years in prison for raping 6 women in Centre County, AG says
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six women over a nine-year period in State College will be spending decades behind bars. Kevin Mullen, 51, was sentenced by President Judge Jonathan Grine on Friday to serve between 10 to 25 years in state prison, according to the […]
Comments / 0