We have no shortage of abandoned places in Pennsylvania to explore, and each has its own fascinating tale to tell. A trip to this Pennsylvania state park offers a glimpse into the rich history of the mining of limestone in the state. Get the behind-the-scenes details on educational placards, and visit what remains of these limestone kilns in Pennsylvania. But that’s just the beginning of the fascinating experience that awaits.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO