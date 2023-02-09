ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Time to check out some of Perry’s Properties in Centre County!. DETAILS: $279,000- SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, FEB. 10 AT NOON! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1:45 P.M. TO 3 P.M. Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

No. 3 Penn State Men’s Volleyball Outlasts Saint Francis 3-2

No. 3 Penn State men’s volleyball (9-1) struggled early but completed an impressive comeback over Saint Francis (2-8) in a non-conference road matchup on Saturday night. After losing two sets for the first time since 2017 against Saint Francis, Penn State responded with strong performances by John Kerr and Brett Wildman. After not seeing the court in the first two sets, Kerr notched 15 kills in the come-from-behind victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch

It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Cruises By Bucknell 16-6

Penn State women’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Bucknell (0-1) 16-6 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Panzer Stadium. Kristin O’Neill led the team with six goals as Penn State trampled Bucknell to start the season strong. It was a team display with multiple hat tricks and a bright start after last season’s underwhelming play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week

The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

State College Food Bank moving locations to handle larger demand

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — To better help the people they serve, the State College Food Bank is moving locations. They’re leaving their current building on South Atherton Street for a bigger one to support their growing need. “We’re just busting at the seams. We’re running out of space,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said. “We’re […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

A Night to Shine offers prom experience to everyone

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Catalyst Church in Altoona hosted A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs. Visitors came dressed in their best to walk down the red carpet and hit the dance floor, for the first time in two years. “The Tim Tebow Foundation is our sponsor,” April Blackie, the wife […]
ALTOONA, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68

Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
ALTOONA, PA
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Pennsylvania Kilns Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

We have no shortage of abandoned places in Pennsylvania to explore, and each has its own fascinating tale to tell. A trip to this Pennsylvania state park offers a glimpse into the rich history of the mining of limestone in the state. Get the behind-the-scenes details on educational placards, and visit what remains of these limestone kilns in Pennsylvania. But that’s just the beginning of the fascinating experience that awaits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona restaurant, Cook’s Kitchen, holds its grand opening

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Cook’s Kitchen, located at the former Phoenix Restaurant on Fourth Ave, held its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Owner Christopher and Jennifer Cook bought Lajo’s Italian Market on Eighth Avenue in 2020, where they’ve since gained a loyal following. When their restaurant building went up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

