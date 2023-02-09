Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Time to check out some of Perry’s Properties in Centre County!. DETAILS: $279,000- SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, FEB. 10 AT NOON! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 1:45 P.M. TO 3 P.M. Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Stomps Maryland 44-3 To Win Big Ten Regular Season Championship
No. 1 Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) beat down Maryland (9-8, 1-7 Big Ten) 44-3 Sunday afternoon. Today’s win also sealed a third consecutive undefeated regular season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State easily cruised passed the Terps on the back of a handful of bonus point victories....
Onward State
No. 3 Penn State Men’s Volleyball Outlasts Saint Francis 3-2
No. 3 Penn State men’s volleyball (9-1) struggled early but completed an impressive comeback over Saint Francis (2-8) in a non-conference road matchup on Saturday night. After losing two sets for the first time since 2017 against Saint Francis, Penn State responded with strong performances by John Kerr and Brett Wildman. After not seeing the court in the first two sets, Kerr notched 15 kills in the come-from-behind victory.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
Onward State
Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch
It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Cruises By Bucknell 16-6
Penn State women’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Bucknell (0-1) 16-6 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Panzer Stadium. Kristin O’Neill led the team with six goals as Penn State trampled Bucknell to start the season strong. It was a team display with multiple hat tricks and a bright start after last season’s underwhelming play.
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
State College Food Bank moving locations to handle larger demand
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — To better help the people they serve, the State College Food Bank is moving locations. They’re leaving their current building on South Atherton Street for a bigger one to support their growing need. “We’re just busting at the seams. We’re running out of space,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said. “We’re […]
A Night to Shine offers prom experience to everyone
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Catalyst Church in Altoona hosted A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs. Visitors came dressed in their best to walk down the red carpet and hit the dance floor, for the first time in two years. “The Tim Tebow Foundation is our sponsor,” April Blackie, the wife […]
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68
Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
WJAC TV
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Claims Three Of Four CHA Player Of The Week Honors
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey is in the midst of a dominant season and is currently on a six-game win streak. The Nittany Lions have remained unbeaten since their November 25 loss to No. 3 Minnesota in what has become their best statistical season ever. This success has...
DuBois barber’s invention helps give everyone the barber shop experience
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One DuBois barber created a device for people with disabilities after coming up with the idea years ago. The Tranquilift at Bakas Barbershop, inside the WPAL Fitness Center at 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, is an apparatus that allows people in wheelchairs to be lifted and leaned back […]
Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
East Broad Top Railroad sets return date for historic steam engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are three words many visitors to the railroad have been waiting to hear, steam is back. After a multi-year project, they’ll hear those words, as a beloved steam engine is riding the rails again at the East Broad Top Railroad. “They never thought they would see a wheel turn […]
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Pennsylvania Kilns Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
We have no shortage of abandoned places in Pennsylvania to explore, and each has its own fascinating tale to tell. A trip to this Pennsylvania state park offers a glimpse into the rich history of the mining of limestone in the state. Get the behind-the-scenes details on educational placards, and visit what remains of these limestone kilns in Pennsylvania. But that’s just the beginning of the fascinating experience that awaits.
Altoona restaurant, Cook’s Kitchen, holds its grand opening
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Cook’s Kitchen, located at the former Phoenix Restaurant on Fourth Ave, held its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Owner Christopher and Jennifer Cook bought Lajo’s Italian Market on Eighth Avenue in 2020, where they’ve since gained a loyal following. When their restaurant building went up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity […]
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
