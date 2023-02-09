ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68

Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch

It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy