Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Stomps Maryland 44-3 To Win Big Ten Regular Season Championship
No. 1 Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) beat down Maryland (9-8, 1-7 Big Ten) 44-3 Sunday afternoon. Today’s win also sealed a third consecutive undefeated regular season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State easily cruised passed the Terps on the back of a handful of bonus point victories....
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68
Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
Basketball World Stunned By Controversial Call During Duke-Virginia
Duke-UVA went to overtime in Charlottesville, but should the unranked Blue Devils have won it in regulation? On Duke's final possession, it appeared that Kyle Filipowski had been fouled as time expired. However, officials decided to overturn the call sending the game to OT. The basketball world ...
UV Cavalier Daily
New Virginia football schedule released by ACC, adds even more challenges to struggling program
The ACC released each one of their constituent team’s schedules for the upcoming 2023 football season earlier last week. Among them was that of the Cavaliers, who find themselves at a crucial crossroads in program history and especially in the tenure of Coach Tony Elliott. Many questions were raised at the end of the season and the team is looking for answers.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey Claims Three Of Four CHA Player Of The Week Honors
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey is in the midst of a dominant season and is currently on a six-game win streak. The Nittany Lions have remained unbeaten since their November 25 loss to No. 3 Minnesota in what has become their best statistical season ever. This success has...
Onward State
Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch
It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
Efforts to block Youngkin’s UVA board pick fail
Democrats' attempts to block the appointment of Bert Ellis to the board of visitors at the University of Virginia were rejected this week.
Onward State
Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial
Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Sisters dedicate their lives to helping students
Mary Robinson and Priscilla Slaughter are two sisters who have a combined tenure in Louisa County Public Schools of 105 years and counting.
wsvaonline.com
Local auctioneer named best in Virginia
After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
Comments / 0