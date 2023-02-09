ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68

Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
UV Cavalier Daily

New Virginia football schedule released by ACC, adds even more challenges to struggling program

The ACC released each one of their constituent team’s schedules for the upcoming 2023 football season earlier last week. Among them was that of the Cavaliers, who find themselves at a crucial crossroads in program history and especially in the tenure of Coach Tony Elliott. Many questions were raised at the end of the season and the team is looking for answers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Onward State

Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch

It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Local auctioneer named best in Virginia

After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA

