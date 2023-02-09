ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onward State

No. 3 Penn State Men’s Volleyball Outlasts Saint Francis 3-2

No. 3 Penn State men’s volleyball (9-1) struggled early but completed an impressive comeback over Saint Francis (2-8) in a non-conference road matchup on Saturday night. After losing two sets for the first time since 2017 against Saint Francis, Penn State responded with strong performances by John Kerr and Brett Wildman. After not seeing the court in the first two sets, Kerr notched 15 kills in the come-from-behind victory.
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Maryland 74-68

Penn State men’s basketball (14-11, 5-9) fell against Maryland (17-8, 8-6) 74-68 in College Park Saturday afternoon. Kanye Clary led the way with 17 points, marking a career-high scoring outing for the freshman. Jalen Pickett had 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Andrew Funk added 14 points...
Onward State

Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...

