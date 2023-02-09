No. 3 Penn State men’s volleyball (9-1) struggled early but completed an impressive comeback over Saint Francis (2-8) in a non-conference road matchup on Saturday night. After losing two sets for the first time since 2017 against Saint Francis, Penn State responded with strong performances by John Kerr and Brett Wildman. After not seeing the court in the first two sets, Kerr notched 15 kills in the come-from-behind victory.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO