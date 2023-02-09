ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Free dental services available for children at Cape Cod Community College later this month

By Rasheek Tabassum Mujib, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7uFY_0khUvG5R00

Children ages 3 to 17 qualify for the services, available for three days, from morning to noon, by appointment only. The services will include free-of-cost dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and toothbrush instruction, according to a statement by Cape Cod Community College.

Under the supervision of licensed dental hygienists and dentists, the college's dental hygiene students will be providing the services.

"It's a great learning opportunity for our students in the program, but also a good opportunity for the community during school breaks," said Patrick Stone, director of strategic communications and marketing at the college. "It can be tricky finding dental appointments, so during school breaks, it's a great opportunity to get the children the care they need."

For more than 20 years, the Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic has provided these free services every few months during school breaks. The free clinic will resume its services again in April.

Patients requiring further treatments will be referred to their dentist, if they have one. If they don't, information about a local dentist within the community will be provided for further assistance.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance, and a parent or legal guardian must be present with the child.

When is the free dental clinic for children at Cape Cod Community College?

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Maureen M. Wilkens Hall, Cape Cod Community College, 2240 Iyannough Road, West Barnstable.

Appointment/information: 774-330-4371

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge

BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
BOURNE, MA
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dozens Of Cats Up For Adoption At Brewster Animal Rescue League

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter has had an influx of 75 cats that need new homes. “They’re from a couple different overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, where there were lots of animals in the home — too many for the caretaker to be able to care for,” said Mike DeFina, ARL’s media relations officer, who grew up in Eastham.
BREWSTER, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

$1M prize-winning ticket sold at Bridgewater Cumberland Farms

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sebago Family Trust of Newton has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Jeffrey M. Brown, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of killing ex-wife’s husband in Norfolk County granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on June 9, 2000, after a jury trial in Norfolk Superior Court, John Whitney was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of 28-year-old Alberto Portal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy