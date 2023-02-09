ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison fire chief receives accreditation, presents proposal for comprehensive review

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
The Madison Township Fire Department has something that only a small number of fire chiefs in Ohio have — certified credentials from the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association. Chief Ken Justus formally received his credentials from Ashland City Fire Department Chief Rick Anderson at the beginning of the township trustees’ meeting Monday.

Anderson, who is a past president and a current at-large representative to the state association board, said the credentials are not just a matter of “check the box and give out the certificate.” He said he process includes review of documentation of the years of service and rank, years as a chief officer, professional affiliations, certifications, professional development and completion of a four-part program.

“There are 1,156 fire departments in the state of Ohio and there are 156 credentialed chiefs. There are only 66 active at this time,” Anderson said. “You need to be proud of what Chief Justus has attained here.”

Justus told the News Journal he started putting together the documentation and getting letters of reference in early 2022, finished in October and had the material reviewed last month. He noted that over the last 18 months, he completed the last two levels of fire officer training recommended by the National Fire Protection Association, which included in-depth classes on subjects such as budget and personnel management, policy creation that a fire chief has to oversee.

“As a fire chief you have to oversee what everybody does and have guidance for everybody and lead the department in a direction,” Justus explained. “Those classes help teach you that kind of stuff and they give you assignments to challenge your knowledge and skills.”

Justus said there always will be classes he wants to take and he is trying to fit the education he wants while still having time to manage the fire department.

Fire chief proposes departmental review to help plan for the future

During the business part of the trustees’ meeting, Justus proposed that trustees contract with Kramer and Associates, a fire and EMS consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Madison Township Fire Department. The analysis would include a look at current fire stations, a community risk analysis and assessment of the department, future growth potential, changing population demographics, department budget, collective bargaining agreements, alarm and incident data, interviews and evaluations of staff and a review of management plans.

Justus said the analysis normally would cost $22,000 to $30,000, but would be done for $9,500 plus mileage, travel and lodging not to exceed $1,700 because a company representative will be in the area. The local firefighters’ union is considering whether to help cover some of the cost.

“This is going to work in our favor with a lot of aspects of ‘Where do we go from here?’” Justus said. “What do we do with levies? What do we do with buildings? Is our staffing adequate? Where should our training levels be? Is it feasible to form fire districts with neighboring communities to save money? Without this, it’s hard to define for people what the needs are.”

During a subsequent public comment period, Justus was asked how the survey would benefit the township. The chief said the township currently is “at a stalemate” with the state auditor’s office about what needs to be done to remove a 12-year-old fiscal caution designation, noting that current projections show the fire department will be deficit spending again in 2025. That is because of higher operating costs that includes a fuel budget that is six times higher and the fact that department operations have not changed.

Justus said the comprehensive study would include recommendations such as training, cost effective use of staff and whether to use mutual aid and will be an “opening point” to consider possibly consolidating services with other communities.

“This is a way of forming a fire district where instead of Madison Township residents having their own fire department and paying for it, and neighboring communities all having their own fire departments and paying for all this stuff and duplicating services,” Justus said. “Is there a way we can work together and financially save money for everybody. Can we lower levies? Can we consolidate equipment?”

Justus emphasized that Madison needs to decide what direction it wants to go before there are discussions with other townships about a fire district.

Justus came to Madison from the Mantua-Shalersville Fire Department in Portage County, which included Mantua and Shalersville townships and the Village of Matua.

Trustees delayed action on the study until the fire union decided whether or not to participate financially.

In other business, trustees approved a request to spend $8,100 from the fire department capital budget on three new sets of turnout gear and learned that the street department Gradall did not receive a minimum bid on GovDeals.

Trustees also held an executive session to discuss personnel. Afterwards, they announced they are still looking for a zoning inspector and have changed the pay to $600 per month plus 25% of all permit fees and $12.50 per hour for time spent in court.

