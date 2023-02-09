ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Cocca’s Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day in a big way

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – February 9 is National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate than to head to your local pizza shop?. Cocca’s Pizza has been serving the Valley in several locations for more than four decades. Owner Steve Cocca says his shops have been looking forward to this week for a while.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing. During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Bruno Bros. Pizza is more than its famous Brier Hill

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Pizza Day is February 9, and Bruno Bros. Pizza is serving up more than just pizza. Bruno Bros. Pizza owner Emil Bruno said though they’re most well known for their Brier Hill pizza, the menu is endless. “We’ve got New York-style, deep dish,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

St. Patrick's Hubbard pastor warns of charity scam

The pastor of Hubbard's St. Patrick's Church has issued a warning not to fall for a scam using the parish to target generous people. The church's Facebook page has a message telling parishioners that there are emails and texts purporting to be from Father Michael Swierz. According to the social...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Coney's expanding to Campbell location

A new Coney's location is coming to Campbell. The hot dog joint will be opening a new location on McCartney Rd. in Campbell across from the Save-A-Lot. According to the general manager of the Coney's Boardman location, the renovations have been completed and the final step before opening is installing the drive-thru.
CAMPBELL, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
CLEVELAND, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy