Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million PeopleEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Cocca’s Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day in a big way
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – February 9 is National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate than to head to your local pizza shop?. Cocca’s Pizza has been serving the Valley in several locations for more than four decades. Owner Steve Cocca says his shops have been looking forward to this week for a while.
Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing. During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.
Folks with special needs gather for 'Night to Shine' prom event in Cortland
Folks with special needs gathered in Cortland Friday night for the prom event of a lifetime. About 77 guests attended the annual "Night to Shine" prom event at the Wildare Church in Cortland. The event is held every year on the Friday before Valentine's Day. This is the first time...
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough
It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
East Palestine church holds feast of thanksgiving services one week after train disaster
For the village of East Palestine, this Friday and last Friday have been night and day. For the parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, their distress has given way to praise. Last weekend, the train disaster placed the church squarely in the evacuation zone, cancelling services. This weekend, the...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Local career fair hosted 45 vendors
Saturday was the second annual Kids Career Fair at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield.
Bruno Bros. Pizza is more than its famous Brier Hill
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Pizza Day is February 9, and Bruno Bros. Pizza is serving up more than just pizza. Bruno Bros. Pizza owner Emil Bruno said though they’re most well known for their Brier Hill pizza, the menu is endless. “We’ve got New York-style, deep dish,...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
St. Patrick's Hubbard pastor warns of charity scam
The pastor of Hubbard's St. Patrick's Church has issued a warning not to fall for a scam using the parish to target generous people. The church's Facebook page has a message telling parishioners that there are emails and texts purporting to be from Father Michael Swierz. According to the social...
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
Coney's expanding to Campbell location
A new Coney's location is coming to Campbell. The hot dog joint will be opening a new location on McCartney Rd. in Campbell across from the Save-A-Lot. According to the general manager of the Coney's Boardman location, the renovations have been completed and the final step before opening is installing the drive-thru.
‘Owners are devastated’: Humane agents hope to feed, rescue pets left during East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Columbiana Humane Society officials are hoping they can soon go to multiple homes in East Palestine to rescue or at a minimum feed pets left behind when owners were forced to quickly evacuate due to the train derailment. “A lot of people had to...
Child career fair to introduce children to the opportunities in skilled trades, Canfield - OH
With labor shortages in the skilled trades and 2.1 Million jobs across Ohio projected to be unfilled by 2030, there is an effort underway to introduce young children to a variety of jobs so the children of today can obtain good paying jobs in the future without the high costs of college.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
