Global Waste Heat to Power Report to 2027 - Featuring Bosch Industriekessel, Boustead International Heaters, Cochran and Climeon Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Refrigerated Transport Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028
The refrigerated sea transportation market will grow at an increasing rate during the forecast period due to an upsurge in demand for perishable goods globally. However, irregular distribution channels, government norms, and increased prices of customized containers which affect the operating cost of Transportation are expected to restrain the global refrigerated sea transportation market.
China-hifi-Audio Provides Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers For Global Customers To Produce Clear And Balanced Sound Systems
China-hifi-Audio introduces easy to install and use audiophile tube amplifiers that require no frustrating installation or setup processes. Movie and music enthusiasts worldwide turn to China-hifi-Audio for high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The firm's staff members are devoted to providing customers with audiophile tube amplifiers to help them enjoy watching movies and listening to music at home more than ever. Customers can enjoy the latest movies with enhanced sound quality using the firm's systems. The store is an expert in providing the best tube amplifier for customers to enjoy. For example, it has a vast collection of high-quality tube amplifiers for customers. They also sell home speaker systems, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite movies or listening to their favorite music at home. All of its sound systems have been tested and adjusted by sound engineers from the store's lab before they are shipped to customers. Through its extensive network of suppliers, the firm offers a large selection of audiophile tube amplifiers that cost less than items sold by other brands.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces expiration of tender offer
Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (“the Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange listed closed end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 3,186,291 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to 30% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 10, 2023. Based on current information, approximately 4,080,333 Common Shares, or approximately 38.42% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 3,186,291 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 13, 2023. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
Sungold Solar introduces State-of-the-art Balcony Solar Systems for Home Users
Sungold's balcony solar system is designed with brilliant features to generate electricity at home from solar energy. The entire setup is user-friendly and easy to operate which makes it a must-have product for every home. Shenzen, China - Sungold Solar, an innovative venture, has come out with a next-gen solar...
Online Estate Agency Offers Market Leading Rates With New Pricing Structure
Alongside the revamp and relaunch of its website, Griffin Property Co. has simplified its pricing structure to better represent the best value for home sellers and landlords to either sell or let their property. United Kingdom - February 11, 2023 — Griffin Property Co., an online estate agency helping buy,...
Mukesh Sharma – A Remarkable Political Strategist released Clairvoyance, an AI-ML based Predictive Analysis Platform
CryptoMize, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, an exceptional Political Strategist, has just released an extremely powerful proprietary tool Clairvoyance, which will prove extremely utillitary in the political campaigns that would be taken. CryptoMize, a leading provider of innovative political services, announced the success of its enhanced political strategy service....
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST). A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials,...
The Future of Affordable, Eco-Friendly Driving: Exploring the Benefits of Solectric Cars
If you thought that cost effective solectric cars were the stuff of sci-fi films and fantasies, think again. Solectric cars are being developed right now and could be a regular sight on our roads in the next few years. Integrated car solar panels can harness the suns power to provide enough energy to power these cars and the suns power is totally free, saving consumers thousands in the long term.
QUASH.ai Receives $3.7 Million Investment to Expand Reach in Latin America
SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / QUASH.ai, the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improving Credit Origination for financial institutions in Latin America, has received a $3.7 million investment. The new capital will enable QUASH to expand its reach and provide its services to over 1,000 financial institutions in the next three years.
CannabisNewsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LEXX) DehydraTECH-CBD Demonstrates Higher Absorption at Lower Dose Levels
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) recently announced it had demonstrated superior CBD blood absorption levels from its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD compared to those of published comparators. “In their analysis, Lexaria’s researchers compared the average blood plasma levels of DehydraTECH-CBD at various dose levels (after the steady state or the amount of time needed before a consistent dose of drug achieves a stable plasma level had been reached) with that of non-Lexaria, pharmaceutical-grade CBD formulations published in two studies – a 2017 clinical trial and a 2019 study,” a recent article reads. “The 2017 trial evidenced an average blood plasma CBD level of 23.0 ng/ml after 22 days (the steady state) of daily dosing at a 5 mg/kg non-Lexaria CBD dose level. Lexaria’s HYPER-H21-4 study, on the other hand, showed that the DehydraTECH technology resulted in a 45.8% higher average blood plasma level (33.3 ng/mL) at DehydraTECH-CBD’s lowest dose level tested of just 3.38 mg/kg. When the dose level was increased to 4.46 mg/kg (the highest in the test), the blood plasma level was 133.4% higher than in the 2017 study at 53.7 ng/mL.”
Nemysis Limited Announces Successful IHAT-Gut Trial
DUBLIN, February 11, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Nemysis is pleased to announce the publication of the successful findings from the IHAT-Gut trial in iron-deficient anaemic patients (NCT02941081) in the premiere Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(23)00030-5/fulltext. In this Phase II trial, Nemysis' novel oral iron supplement IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate) was compared...
[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here
Michael A Poisson has launched his new Amazon bestselling book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel For Tomorrow’s Business.” This guide to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data has insights for organizations to explore the tools of this rapidly expanding field and tap into sustainability. New York,...
KILL Keller Rohrback L.L.P.: Preliminary Approval Granted in Landmark Hyundai and Kia Engine Fire Settlement
Keller Rohrback L.L.P. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20230209005810 issued February 9, 2023, “Keller Rohrback L.L.P.: Preliminary Approval Granted in Landmark Hyundai and Kia Engine Fire Settlement” be killed. The release contained an error by Keller Rohrback L.L.P. A replacement release will not be issued.
