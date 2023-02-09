ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Crestline library holding special collection

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Peanut butter collection in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library, 324 N. Thoman St. is collecting 16-ounce peanut butter jars during February and in early March. The peanut butter will be shipped to feed the hungry in Haiti. Any type of peanut butter in a 16-ounce jar is being accepted.

For the past 23 years, New Vision radio has been the area collection agency for the peanut butter drive.

The library also announced "Cutie Board Chick" will host a charcuterie class at 6 p.m. March 22. There is a limit of 15 participants; sign up is required. The cost is $35, payable by cash only, the night of the class.

Galion company awarded federal contract

Brothers Body & Equipment of Galion has won a federal contract award for $684,898 from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service for a 5,000-gallon tanker.

Tate's Show Cattle joins membership of American Angus Association

GALION — Tate's Show Cattle of Galion is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

Ohio Statehouse offers live presentations during Black History Month

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will celebrate Black History Month with two free presentations in February. A storyteller and a comics artist will each give a 45-minute program at noon concluding with a question and answer session. The events will be live in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse. The presentations are planned to be livestreamed on OhioChannel.org.

On Feb. 14, Lyn Ford will present “Of Memory and History: An Affrilachian Storyteller Speaks Again.” Ford is an award-winning storyteller and teaching artist based in Columbus.

On Feb. 28, it's “Bryan Moss: Visual Artist and Comics Creator.” Moss, a Columbus native, is a professional artist, comics creator, and art instructor.

The programs are free and open to the public. To schedule to attend a presentation, contact Katie Montgomery at 614-728-3726 or kmontgomery@ohiostatehouse.org.

