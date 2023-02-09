Read full article on original website
South Korea broadens rules to determine which digital tokens are securities
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has widened the scope of digital tokens that may be considered securities in the country in a new press release. In a statement, the FSC noted that the new rules are designed to “prevent potential violations of the law” and protect investors’ interests. Going forward, South Korean authorities will regulate tokens with similar characteristics to traditional securities.
Kraken fined $30M by SEC, agrees to halt US customer staking programs
The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange will pay $30 million and give up its U.S. token-staking business to settle a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leaving rival Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) bracing for impact. On Thursday, the SEC announced that two Kraken entities—Payward Ventures Inc. and Payward Trading Ltd—had...
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog boosts staffing as it ramps up digital currency supervision
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is hiring more personnel to supervise the local virtual currency industry amid a flurry of regulatory activity. A report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) notes that the securities regulator added four new employees to its Intermediaries division. The SFC Chairman Tim Lui told attendees of the financial affairs meeting that the new recruitment exercise was designed to “better supervise” virtual asset service providers as it sets its sight on being a leader in the space.
Argentina’s securities regulator to issue new rules for digital asset firms
The Argentine National Securities Commission (CNV) has announced its intention to issue new regulations to guide the local virtual currency industry in the country. The CNV’s plan to issue new rules stemmed from a national reform of anti-money laundering laws being deliberated by Argentinian lawmakers. If the proposed reforms scale the legislative hurdles, the CNV would wield wider powers in controlling the virtual currency industry.
China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones
Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
