Brattleboro, VT

manchesterinklink.com

Early-morning stabbing at 603 Bar & Grill under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing Sunday outside a popular Elm Street night spot. At 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 police were dispatched to 1087 Elm Street, 603 Bar and Grill, for a report of a stabbing. Reportedly a man with several stab wounds was located...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro police investigate shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting near downtown Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police Department say they received multiple calls at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday night about shots being fired in the areas of Elliot Street and School Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
RUTLAND, VT
NECN

Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire

BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
BENNINGTON, NH
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WESTMINSTER, VT

