manchesterinklink.com
Early-morning stabbing at 603 Bar & Grill under investigation
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing Sunday outside a popular Elm Street night spot. At 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 police were dispatched to 1087 Elm Street, 603 Bar and Grill, for a report of a stabbing. Reportedly a man with several stab wounds was located...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro police investigate shooting
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting near downtown Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police Department say they received multiple calls at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday night about shots being fired in the areas of Elliot Street and School Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found...
newportdispatch.com
Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WMUR.com
Police: Man arrested after refusing to surrender gun inside New Hampshire hospital
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A man from Hancock was arrested Friday after police said he refused to surrender a handgun to officers inside Monadnock Community Hospital. Gabriel Sawich, 28, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
Two arrested in Springfield after firearm seized
After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
Troy man arrested with over 6lbs of weed, police say
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
whdh.com
Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire
BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
