Insights on the Smart Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Refrigerated Transport Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028
The refrigerated sea transportation market will grow at an increasing rate during the forecast period due to an upsurge in demand for perishable goods globally. However, irregular distribution channels, government norms, and increased prices of customized containers which affect the operating cost of Transportation are expected to restrain the global refrigerated sea transportation market.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Provides Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers For Global Customers To Produce Clear And Balanced Sound Systems
China-hifi-Audio introduces easy to install and use audiophile tube amplifiers that require no frustrating installation or setup processes. Movie and music enthusiasts worldwide turn to China-hifi-Audio for high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The firm's staff members are devoted to providing customers with audiophile tube amplifiers to help them enjoy watching movies and listening to music at home more than ever. Customers can enjoy the latest movies with enhanced sound quality using the firm's systems. The store is an expert in providing the best tube amplifier for customers to enjoy. For example, it has a vast collection of high-quality tube amplifiers for customers. They also sell home speaker systems, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite movies or listening to their favorite music at home. All of its sound systems have been tested and adjusted by sound engineers from the store's lab before they are shipped to customers. Through its extensive network of suppliers, the firm offers a large selection of audiophile tube amplifiers that cost less than items sold by other brands.
Woonsocket Call
Gamelancer Media hires Kristopher Mychasiw as head of global partnerships & sales
Gamelancer Media president and chief operating officer Mike Cotton joined Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to announce the hiring of Kristopher Mychasiw as the company's head of global partnerships & sales. As the former partnership executive for the Montreal Canadiens, Gamelancer said Mychasiw brings nearly two decades of experience in the sponsorship...
Woonsocket Call
Mukesh Sharma – A Remarkable Political Strategist released Clairvoyance, an AI-ML based Predictive Analysis Platform
CryptoMize, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, an exceptional Political Strategist, has just released an extremely powerful proprietary tool Clairvoyance, which will prove extremely utillitary in the political campaigns that would be taken. CryptoMize, a leading provider of innovative political services, announced the success of its enhanced political strategy service....
Woonsocket Call
Flowserve Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Guidance
Flowserve expects fourth quarter 2022 bookings of $1.1 billion, revenues of approximately $1.0 billion and Adjusted EPS[1] of 59 to 63 cents. Initiates 2023 guidance metrics, excluding contribution from Velan acquisition which was announced separately today. Expects 2023 revenue growth of 9% to 11% and Reported and Adjusted EPS[1] of...
Woonsocket Call
CannabisNewsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LEXX) DehydraTECH-CBD Demonstrates Higher Absorption at Lower Dose Levels
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) recently announced it had demonstrated superior CBD blood absorption levels from its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD compared to those of published comparators. “In their analysis, Lexaria’s researchers compared the average blood plasma levels of DehydraTECH-CBD at various dose levels (after the steady state or the amount of time needed before a consistent dose of drug achieves a stable plasma level had been reached) with that of non-Lexaria, pharmaceutical-grade CBD formulations published in two studies – a 2017 clinical trial and a 2019 study,” a recent article reads. “The 2017 trial evidenced an average blood plasma CBD level of 23.0 ng/ml after 22 days (the steady state) of daily dosing at a 5 mg/kg non-Lexaria CBD dose level. Lexaria’s HYPER-H21-4 study, on the other hand, showed that the DehydraTECH technology resulted in a 45.8% higher average blood plasma level (33.3 ng/mL) at DehydraTECH-CBD’s lowest dose level tested of just 3.38 mg/kg. When the dose level was increased to 4.46 mg/kg (the highest in the test), the blood plasma level was 133.4% higher than in the 2017 study at 53.7 ng/mL.”
Woonsocket Call
InvestChile: Foreign Investment Rises 12% in 2022 in Chile, Reaching US$17.1 Billion
According to InvestChile's analysis, this is 36% higher than the five-year average of US$12.617 billion and 23% higher than the average for the 2003-2022 historic series (US$13.921 billion). SANTIAGO, Chile, February 11, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Chile's Central Bank reported this morning that between January and December 2022, Chile received US$17.10...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces expiration of tender offer
Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (“the Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange listed closed end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 3,186,291 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to 30% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 10, 2023. Based on current information, approximately 4,080,333 Common Shares, or approximately 38.42% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 3,186,291 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 13, 2023. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
Woonsocket Call
The UK’s Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference will be hosted by Teklip in London!
London, UK, 12th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Unveils a Broad Selection of Efficient and Reliable Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Create The Most Beautiful Sound Scenes
China-hifi-Audio carries a wide selection of audiophile tube amplifiers generating the finest audio quality possible, no matter what kind of music or movies being played through them. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, China-hifi-Audio is a professional high-end audiophile tube amplifier distributor. The shop carries a wide selection of audiophile tube amplifiers...
Woonsocket Call
Astronomical Telescopes and Accessory Essentials Online Marketplace Launched
White Star Outdoors, a stargazing astronomy specialist, has introduced an online marketplace for beginner and expert astronomy enthusiasts who want a one-stop shop for a complete range of telescopes, binoculars, and essential accessories. Berwick, Australia - February 12, 2023 /PressCable/ — White Star Outdoors, a stargazing specialist, has introduced an...
Woonsocket Call
Sungold Solar introduces State-of-the-art Balcony Solar Systems for Home Users
Sungold's balcony solar system is designed with brilliant features to generate electricity at home from solar energy. The entire setup is user-friendly and easy to operate which makes it a must-have product for every home. Shenzen, China - Sungold Solar, an innovative venture, has come out with a next-gen solar...
Woonsocket Call
QUASH.ai Receives $3.7 Million Investment to Expand Reach in Latin America
SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / QUASH.ai, the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Improving Credit Origination for financial institutions in Latin America, has received a $3.7 million investment. The new capital will enable QUASH to expand its reach and provide its services to over 1,000 financial institutions in the next three years.
Woonsocket Call
FDA Approves Pfizer's Supplemental New Drug Application for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib)
Label expansion for CIBINQO provides new systemic oral option for adolescents (12 to <18 years) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib), expanding its indication to include adolescents (12 to <18 years) with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. CIBINQO was previously approved only for the treatment of adults 18 years and older.
Woonsocket Call
Alpha-GPC Acetylcholine Release Brain Support Capsules For Professionals Updated
ProBody Warehouse, an online sports nutrition store, recently announced the release of Mehago Alpha-GPC 100mg nootropic capsules in its online and brick-and-mortar stores. El Cajon, United States - February 12, 2023 /PressCable/ — ProBody Warehouse’s newly announced Mehago Alpha-GPC nootropic offers working professionals a natural dietary supplement for improving memory,...
Woonsocket Call
[New Book] Get Ready for the Future of Finance: The ESG Data Revolution is Here
Michael A Poisson has launched his new Amazon bestselling book, “The ESG Data Revolution: Sustainable Fuel For Tomorrow’s Business.” This guide to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data has insights for organizations to explore the tools of this rapidly expanding field and tap into sustainability. New York,...
Woonsocket Call
The 10th edition of Blockchain Life 2023 is Set to Take Place on Dubai this February
Dubai, UAE, 12th February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Blockchain Life in Dubai will bring crypto executives, investors, government officials, and more together. The Event will feature a global expo of Web3 firms, startup pitches, and luxury yacht trip. The event will start on February 27 and end on February 28. Over 100...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Announces $15.6M Public Offering
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,666,666 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 17,333,332 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.80 per share and associated public warrant. According to the announcement, the public warrants will have an exercise price of $2.25 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years after their initial exercise date. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering, which closed on Feb. 7, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST). A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials,...
Woonsocket Call
Nemysis Limited Announces Successful IHAT-Gut Trial
DUBLIN, February 11, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Nemysis is pleased to announce the publication of the successful findings from the IHAT-Gut trial in iron-deficient anaemic patients (NCT02941081) in the premiere Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(23)00030-5/fulltext. In this Phase II trial, Nemysis' novel oral iron supplement IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate) was compared...
Comments / 0